All-Region 2B

Player of the Year: Margo Fox, East Rockingham

First Team

Lizzie Burbridge, Madison County

Emily Funkhouser, Central

Margo Fox, East Rockingham

Kylie Jenkins, Madison County

Viliane Luyando, Central

Jaidyn McClung, Luray

Aibgail Peace, Clarke County

Bella Stem, Clarke County

Ella Toothman, Central

Madelyn Williams, East Rockingham

Second Team

Trinity Belton, Luray

Skylar Davis, Buckingham County

Caris Lucas, Page County

Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County

Alliyah McNair, East Rockingham

Gwyn Mitchell, Buckingham County

Mila Myers, Madison County

Natalia Rodriguez, Clarke County

Bailey Sheetz, Central

Sarah Smith, East Rockingham

