All-Region 2B
Player of the Year: Margo Fox, East Rockingham
First Team
Lizzie Burbridge, Madison County
Emily Funkhouser, Central
Margo Fox, East Rockingham
Kylie Jenkins, Madison County
Viliane Luyando, Central
Jaidyn McClung, Luray
Aibgail Peace, Clarke County
Bella Stem, Clarke County
Ella Toothman, Central
Madelyn Williams, East Rockingham
Second Team
Trinity Belton, Luray
Skylar Davis, Buckingham County
Caris Lucas, Page County
Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County
Alliyah McNair, East Rockingham
Gwyn Mitchell, Buckingham County
Mila Myers, Madison County
Natalia Rodriguez, Clarke County
Bailey Sheetz, Central
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham
