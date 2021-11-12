All-Region 3C

Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg

Coach of the Year: Kristen Hardie, Rustburg

First Team

Gabby Atwell, Spotswood

Eden Bigham, Rustburg

Meah Coles, Rustburg

Ellie Cook, Fort Defiance

Maddie Dahl, Rockbridge County

Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance

Kate Hardie, Rustburg

Delaney Scharnus, Rustburg

Nala Shearer, Rockbridge County

Alenna Williamson, Rockbridge County

Second Team

Baylee Blalock, Fort Defiance

McKenzie Burch, Rockbridge County

Brooke Cason, Wilson Memorial

Jillian Davis, Fluvanna County

Sophie Denby, Fluvanna County

Stella Hale, Spotswood

Dani Kunkle, Spotswood

Sydney Litwiller, Spotswood

Faith Shields, Fluvanna County

Lyndsey Stemland, Monticello

