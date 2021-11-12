All-Region 3C
Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg
Coach of the Year: Kristen Hardie, Rustburg
First Team
Gabby Atwell, Spotswood
Eden Bigham, Rustburg
Meah Coles, Rustburg
Ellie Cook, Fort Defiance
Maddie Dahl, Rockbridge County
Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance
Kate Hardie, Rustburg
Delaney Scharnus, Rustburg
Nala Shearer, Rockbridge County
Alenna Williamson, Rockbridge County
Second Team
Baylee Blalock, Fort Defiance
McKenzie Burch, Rockbridge County
Brooke Cason, Wilson Memorial
Jillian Davis, Fluvanna County
Sophie Denby, Fluvanna County
Stella Hale, Spotswood
Dani Kunkle, Spotswood
Sydney Litwiller, Spotswood
Faith Shields, Fluvanna County
Lyndsey Stemland, Monticello
