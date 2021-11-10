FOOTBALL
Region 3C Tournament
Quarterfinals
Friday
No. 8 Wilson Memorial at No. 1 Liberty Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Broadway at No. 4 Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Rockbridge County at No. 3 Brookville, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Waynesboro at No. 2 Heritage-Lynchburg, 7 p.m.'
Region 2B Tournament
Quarterfinals
Friday
No. 8 Madison County at No. 1 Central, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Buckingham County at No. 4 Strasburg, 7 p.m.
No. 6 East Rockingham at No. 3 Clarke County, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Luray at No. 2 Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Region 1B Tournament
Quarterfinals
Friday
No. 6 Surry at No. 3 Central-Lunenburg, 7 p.m.
No. 5 William Campbell at No. 4 Sussex Central, 7 p.m.
