Travis Reifsnider’s double to right scored Nick Zona and gave James Madison a thrilling walk-off victory over William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Zona, Trevon Dabney, Fenwick Trimble, and Mason Dunaway all finished with two hits apiece for the Dukes (21-17, 7-6 CAA), who won their second straight.
Reifsnider, Kyle Novak, Carson Bell and Ryan Dooley added one hit apiece.
On the mound for JMU, Turner Ashby alum Justin Showalter tossed 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and a trio of walks while striking out a pair.
Sean Culkin, Joe Vogatsky and Eli Ottinger tossed the final 3.2 frames for the Dukes, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks with a trio of strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.