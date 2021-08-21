In examining Tom Reynolds "theories and education" I find it interesting that he includes in the definition of theory his own notation (by reasoning from known facts) which I failed to find anywhere in the Oxford definitions. I accept that it is often used to describe scientific theories, he misrepresents it. I would offer the third definition listed — "an opinion or idea that someone believes is true but that is not proved.”
This leaves a lot more room for questioning the validity of a theory. Not out of ignorance as Tom proposed, but out of a refusal to accept as fact something that hasn't been proven.
So I looked closer at what else Tom was saying and found several other instances where he injects his personal opinions as if they are facts. I do however agree with his statement "Those who oppose [critical race theory] are operating — knowingly or unknowingly — from theories of their own."
Both sides of the CRT argument are only operating on theories. However, when he makes definitive statements such as "anxious folks who don’t understand the difference between legitimate theories and politically-motivated fear-mongering" I would have to add him to the latter category. He defeats his own argument when he describes it as a considering of various points of view under the guidance of wise teachers.
Most arguments I have heard are centered around the theories being taught as facts, and being color blind is wrong.
Lastly, classroom activist are not wise teachers.
Terry Fowler
McGaheysville
