The Page County High School Class of 1963 will hold its 60-year reunion on Saturday, April 15, at the Stanley Fire Hall. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with a buffet meal catered by the SVFD Auxiliary at 6 p.m. Cost is $18; checks should be made payable to the Class of 1963. Classmates planning to attend are asked to RSVP by April 3. To attend, contact Roger Hilliard at 540-778-2204 or Margie Frye at 540-246-8529.
