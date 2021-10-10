Robert E. Grace passed away Oct. 5, 2021, in Harrisonburg. He was born in Ada, Okla., on Sept. 1, 1931, to parents, Frances and D.B. Grace. He graduated from McAlister High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Navy in 1951, serving on the U.S. Midway for three years. In 1955, while enrolled at Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, Okla., to study Forestry, Bob was also taking flight lessons. There, in 1956, he met Sue Pringle, who was a flight instructor at the airport. They were married in Harrisonburg, Va. on Jan. 30, 1957, before returning to Stillwater, Okla., where he graduated in December of 1957.
Bob and Sue moved to Haleyville, Ala. in January 1958, where he worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a Forester. Later that year, their son was born in October. A daughter was born in September of 1960 prior to their move to Virginia in 1961. Bob provided his expertise to the recently purchased Susie Q Farm, bringing his knowledge of animal husbandry and land management to the family farm outside of the Broadway area. A second daughter was born in late December of that year.
Bob and his new family moved into their new home in April of 1962. Bob continued to provide management oversight to the farm while signing on as part of the large construction effort to build the new Interstate 81 between the Harrisonburg and New Market areas.
In 1965, he returned to U.S. Forest Service, serving on the Lee Ranger District that includes Broadway, and later in Harrisonburg, caring for the resources of the George Washington and Thomas Jefferson National Forests. As part of his forestry duties, he acted as fire fighter in local forest fires and later served as a Fire Boss to coordinate firefighting efforts in Virginia and numerous fires out west.
Bob was Director of the Massanutten Visitors Center and active in promoting environmental education. He was instrumental in establishing the Youth Conservation Corps on the George Washington National Forest.
He was an active member in the New Market Lions Club and was elected to District Governor in 1971. Bob brought the Forest Service and the Lions Club together to facilitate construction of a trail for the visually challenged called “The Lion's Tale.” He was also active with the American Legion Post in Timberville, Va.
After 23 years with the Forest Service, he retired in 1981. Working regionally, Bob developed the scope of Best Management Practices for the Gypsy Moth incursion, which was moving into the commonwealth. Bob created The Shenandoah Valley Gypsy Moth Program, combining his love of flying with his vast knowledge in forestry and Integrated Pest Management involving five counties.
A man of great humor and compassion, he remained an avid motorcyclist and pilot into his later years. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. Bob loved relating tales of his adventures.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue Pringle Grace and three children, all living on the family farm: John Victor Grace and Tina Marie Burton Grace, Christine Frances Grace and Watt Bradshaw, and Barbara Ann Grace. Bob Grace was Granddaddy Bob to five beloved grandchildren: Amanda Michelle Grace of Charlottesville, Joshua Matthew Grace of Broadway, Rebecca Marie Grace of Pennsylvania, Kelly Pringle Bradshaw of Richmond, Va., and Luke Samuel Bradshaw of Boise, Idaho.
Bob will be cremated, and a Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in the Community Room above Eagle Carpet in Harrisonburg. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friends will be invited to stay until 3:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
