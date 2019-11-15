LEXINGTON - No. 3 Rockbridge improved to 9-2 with a 21-14 victory at home on Friday night over No. 6 Brookville (4-7) in the Class 3, Region C football playoffs.
Gage Shafer ran for 100 yards on just 11 attempts and had a touchdown for Rockbridge, which also got strong performances from quarterback Miller Jay and Jalik Lynch.
Jay completed 10 of 17 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown and Lynch had 100 receiving yards and also added a score for the Wildcats.
Spotswood, which also won on Friday, hosts Rockbridge next weekend in the state playoffs.
College basketball
Marietta 92, Eastern Mennonite 53: In Ohio, the EMU men trailed 51-27 at halftime and lost 92-53 to a national power. Junior Tim Jones had a team-high 11 points for EMU while teammate DJ Hill, a freshman forward, had six of his 10 points in the first half. EMU trailed 75-40 midway through the second half and is now 0-3 after falling to the No. 18 team in Division III.
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, Hofstra 0: In Hempstead, N.Y., Sarah Martin had 41 assists and Sophia Davis had 19 kills as the Dukes won Friday night in a sweep 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19 in Colonial Athletic Association play. Martin now has 3,035 assists in her college career. Briley Brind’Amour added 17 kills for JMU, which is 18-7 overall and 12-3 in the CAA. The Dukes play Sunday at noon at Northeastern in the regular-season finale. The conference tournament is later this month at Hofstra.
-DN-R Sports Desk
