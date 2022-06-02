Rockingham County Baseball League
Standings
Team;W-L;GB
New Market;3-0;—
Grottoes;2-0;0.5
Bridgewater;1-1;1.5
Clover Hill;1-1;1.5
Stuarts Draft;0-1;2
Broadway;0-2;2.5
Friday's Games
New Market at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Game
Montezuma at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bridgewater at Broadway, 6:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Grottoes, 6:30 p.m.
Montezuma at New Market, 6:30 p.m.
