Rockingham County

Board Of Supervisors

Unless otherwise advertised, the Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg.

Dewey Ritchie •  District 1 Supervisor

(540) 607-0549 

Sallie Wolfe-Garrison •  District 2 Supervisor

540-688-8082 

Rick Chandler • District 3 Supervisor

540-560-8974 

William B. Kyger Jr.  •  District 4 Supervisor

540-421-4563

Michael A. Breeden  •  District 5 Supervisor

540-289-5358 

Appointed Officials

The address for all county officials is 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, unless otherwise noted.

County Administrator  •  Stephen G. King

540-564-3012 

Assistant County Administrator  •  Casey B. Armstrong

540-564-3012 

Assistant County Administrator • Patricia Davidson

540-564-3012

County Attorney  •  Thomas H. Miller Jr.

540-564-3027 

Planning Commission

The Rockingham County Planning Commission consists of five members: one from each district of the county. The commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the County Administrative Center Board Meeting Room, 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg.

Kevin Flint •  District 1

540-564-3000

Jordan Rohrer  •  District 2

540-564-3000

William Loomis  •  District 3

540-564-3000

Michael Harvey  •  District 4

540-564-3000

Keith Sheets  •  District 5

540-564-3000

Constitutional Officers

Commissioner of The Revenue  •  Dan Cullers

20 E. Gay Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-564-1132

Clerk of Circuit Court  •  Chaz Haywood

80 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-564-3111 

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson

25 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-564-3800  •  bhutcheson@rockinghamcountyva.gov

Treasurer L. Todd Garber

540-564-2408 

Commonwealth’s Attorney  •  Marsha Garst

53 Court Square, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-564-3350

