Rockingham County
Board Of Supervisors
Unless otherwise advertised, the Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg.
Dewey Ritchie • District 1 Supervisor
(540) 607-0549
Sallie Wolfe-Garrison • District 2 Supervisor
540-688-8082
Rick Chandler • District 3 Supervisor
540-560-8974
William B. Kyger Jr. • District 4 Supervisor
540-421-4563
Michael A. Breeden • District 5 Supervisor
540-289-5358
Appointed Officials
The address for all county officials is 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, unless otherwise noted.
County Administrator • Stephen G. King
540-564-3012
Assistant County Administrator • Casey B. Armstrong
540-564-3012
Assistant County Administrator • Patricia Davidson
540-564-3012
County Attorney • Thomas H. Miller Jr.
540-564-3027
Planning Commission
The Rockingham County Planning Commission consists of five members: one from each district of the county. The commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the County Administrative Center Board Meeting Room, 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg.
Kevin Flint • District 1
540-564-3000
Jordan Rohrer • District 2
540-564-3000
William Loomis • District 3
540-564-3000
Michael Harvey • District 4
540-564-3000
Keith Sheets • District 5
540-564-3000
Constitutional Officers
Commissioner of The Revenue • Dan Cullers
20 E. Gay Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-564-1132
Clerk of Circuit Court • Chaz Haywood
80 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-564-3111
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson
25 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-564-3800 • bhutcheson@rockinghamcountyva.gov
Treasurer L. Todd Garber
540-564-2408
Commonwealth’s Attorney • Marsha Garst
53 Court Square, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-564-3350
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.