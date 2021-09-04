Assuming he remains durable like he has throughout his career, Wayne Davis is on track to carve out his own slice of history this fall during James Madison’s 50th season of football.
The sixth-year senior safety could break the school’s all-time record for starts.
“Wow, really?” Davis said through his smile last week when he learned about the chance he has to etch his name into the record books. “That’s amazing.”
It really is, considering the Lake Taylor High School graduate didn’t begin his college playing days as a member of the Dukes.
Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Davis had scholarship offers from some of the most recognizable brands in the sport and signed to play at Ohio State. He appeared in two games over two seasons for the Buckeyes before opting to transfer closer to home to continue his career at JMU, where he’s been a mainstay for the Dukes’ defense ever since.
Davis started all 37 contests JMU has been part of since his arrival heading into the 2018 campaign. He could’ve hung up his cleats following this past spring season, but decided to return and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA afforded all athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If Davis starts all 11 regular-season games this fall plus two more in the postseason, he’ll tie former safety Tony LeZotte’s record of 50 career starts. Davis could set the record and push past 50 if the Dukes reach the national semifinals like they have in four of the last five seasons.
“I feel like I didn’t put the best version of me on film last year and then I also did it for my brothers, you know; so that’s why I came back,” he said. “I want to leave on a good mark and I want to win a national championship before I leave.”
Throughout the past month of preseason practice, Davis’ coaches have indicated he has done everything he can to aid the defense in its pursuit of evolving into a championship-caliber unit.
Davis enters this fall as the starting strong safety, but he’s also played other spots within the defensive backfield in the past. He has 143 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five interceptions in his career.
“He’s a great communicator on the field,” said third-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti. “And it’s funny because he really doesn’t say anything off the field, but on the field he’s a great communicator.”
Said JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman: “He’s kind of taken over a leadership role in communication and he’s really stepped up.”
Davis said this season he’s wanted to share his knowledge of the defense and teach his younger or less experienced teammates the ins and outs of Hetherman’s system, because he struggled with learning defenses when he initially reached the college level.
“Now, I’ve studied the playbook so much that I know it like the back of my hand,” he said, “and I am able to help other guys out with the same thing who might be having the same problem I had as a young'un.”
Over the last half decade, though, Davis grew to understand about how to absorb the different defenses he’s played in, he said. He’s had three different head coaches in his career — Urban Meyer, Mike Houston and Cignetti — in addition to three different defensive coordinators and six different position coaches.
Davis said he tried to pick up on nuances from all of them, but noted no one tutored him and helped him develop into the smart player he is now like Greg Schiano, the current Rutgers coach and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers headman who was the DC at Ohio State when Davis was there.
“He taught me how to really study defenses,” Davis said. “Coming out of high school, I really didn’t know too much about zone [coverage]. At Lake Taylor, we ran a lot of man. So, during my redshirt freshman year, I was really, really struggling with the playbook, and so I used to meet with him every day after practice and he would teach me the little things about defenses.
“I would say, ‘Oh man,’ and I picked up the little things, and kept meeting with him, kept meeting with him and kept picking his brain. And now, I know how to dissect defenses. It’s because of Coach Schiano.”
He said Houston’s former D-Coordinator Bob Trott built on a lot of what Schiano taught, too. Trott had multiple stints as an assistant for Bill Parcells earlier in his coaching career.
“Between Coach Greg Schiano and Coach Bob Trott,” Davis said, “both of them have so many years of experience under their belt and they each taught me so many different things. Like, they could teach me different techniques where one would work in one situation and the other would work in another. So, I got so many techniques from those two and they really helped me put them all in the pot.”
Davis is sharing some of those skills with his teammates and of course helping them understand what Hetherman wants them to know. Hetherman said he’s thrilled to see Davis so engaged with his fellow defenders.
“Wayne has always been a heady guy,” Hetherman said, “like, if you go all the way back to when we first got here in ’19, he was a guy where if we’re bringing pressure from one side he’s showing from the other side or disguising certain things we’re doing. He understands down and distance and he’s always been a very smart kid.
“I just think now, he’s helping other guys, communicating and being involved with some more of that stuff. You could kind of see it in the summer workouts and hear from the strength coaches how he was handling himself and how he was working. I think he’s attacked it with a little bit of a different attitude and we’re excited to see how he attacks it on game day here.”
Davis said he wants to finish his long career strong, and would be eager to make history along the way.
“Memories pop up on my phone and I’m like, ‘Damn, this happened five or six years ago,’” he said. “It feels like I just committed to Ohio State, enrolled at OSU and then transferred here. Time is really flying.”
