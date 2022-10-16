SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 5, Meredith 0
Lynchburg 3, Bridgewater 1
FOOTBALL
College
Georgia Southern 45, James Madison 38
Randolph-Macon 44, Bridgewater 7
SOCCER
College Men
Hampden-Sydney 5, Eastern Mennonite 1
Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 2
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 0, Averett 0
Bridgewater 4, Roanoke 0
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 8, Christ Chapel 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Georgia State 1
Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 0
Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
High School
Eastern Mennonite 3, King Abdullah 0
Juniata 3, Bridgewater 0
