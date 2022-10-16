SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite 5, Meredith 0

Lynchburg 3, Bridgewater 1

FOOTBALL

College

Georgia Southern 45, James Madison 38

Randolph-Macon 44, Bridgewater 7

SOCCER

College Men

Hampden-Sydney 5, Eastern Mennonite 1

Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 2

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 0, Averett 0

Bridgewater 4, Roanoke 0

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 8, Christ Chapel 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Georgia State 1

Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 0

Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

High School

Eastern Mennonite 3, King Abdullah 0

Juniata 3, Bridgewater 0

