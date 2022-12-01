School Boards
Harrisonburg City School Board
The Harrisonburg City School Board sets division-wide policies and the budget for Harrisonburg City Schools, led by Superintendent Michael Richards. Board meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesdays of the month at the City Council Chambers, and at various locations the third Tuesdays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Check their website for specific meeting locations.
www.harrisonburg.k12.va.us/District/1125-School-Board.html
Andy Kohen
akohen@harrisonburg.k12.va.us • Term expires December 2026
Deb Fitzgerald
dfitzgerald@harrisonburg.k12.va.us • Term expires December 2024
Kristen C. Loflin
kloflin@harrisonburg.k12.va.us • Term expires December 2026
Emma Phillips
Term expires December 2026
Kaylene Seigle
kseigle@harrisonburg.k12.va.us • Term expires December 2024
Tom Domonoske
tdomonoske@harrisonburg.k12.va.us • Term expires December 2023
Rockingham County School Board
The Rockingham County School Board meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at various schools around the county. The board sets division-wide policies and the budget for Rockingham County Public Schools, led by Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Jackie Lohr • District 1
Lowell Fulk • District 2
Matthew Cross • District 3
Charlette E. McQuilkin • District 4
cmcquilkin@rockingham.k12.va.us
Dan Breeden • District 5
Page County School Board
The Page County School Board holds meetings on the second and fourth Monday of the month. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Page County School Board office, 735 West Main Street, Luray, Virginia 22835 unless otherwise noted. The board sets policy and budgets for Page County Schools, led by Superintendent Antonia Fox.
540-743-6533
Chairman at Large • Megan L. Gordon
Taylor Alger • District 1
tayloralger@pagecounty.k12.va.us
Rolf Gubler • District 2
Amy Painter • District 3
afpainter@pagecounty.k12.va.us
Duane Painter • District 4
duanepainter@pagecounty.k12.va.us
Jackie Sullivan-Smoot • District 5
Shenandoah County School Board
The Shenandoah County School Board meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the county boardroom. The board sets policy and budgets for Shenandoah County Schools, led by Superintendent Melody Sheppard.
Dennis C. Barlow • District 1
Marty Helsley • District 2
mjhelsley@shenandoah.k12.va.us
Cynthia D. Walsh • District 3
Kyle L. Gutshall • District 4
klgutshall@shenandoah.k12.va.us
Brandi Rutz • District 5
Andrew Keller • District 6
