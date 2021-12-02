Community Events
ALL AREA VIETNAM VETERANS, are cordially invited, by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061, to eat breakfast from 9-10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of the meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
CENTRAL LIBRARY, 174 S. Main St., is currently uploading story time videos for pre-K kids and craft videos for K-5 kids to the Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) Youth YouTube channel, www.mrlib.org/youtube. Free. 434-4475, option 1.
COURT SQUARE THEATER, 41-F Court Square , will host world-renowned blues musician and MacArthur “genius grant” recipient Corey Harris on Dec 4 with readings from his new blues book and a CD-release party for “Insurrection Blues.” Tickets ($25-Advance, $30 at Door) are available atvalleyarts.org/performances. Doors open at 6:30 pm for the 7 pm event.
THE JMU CHAMBER ORCHESTRA, will perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 in Recital Hall of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range: $10-$12. For tickets, call 568-7000 or visit jmuforbescenter.com.
THE JMU JAZZ ENSEMBLE and JAZZ BAND, will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 in Concert Hall of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range: $10-$12. For tickets, call 568-7000 or visit jmuforbescenter.com.
THE JMU WIND SYMPHONY and SHYMPHONIC BAND, will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in Concert Hall of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range: $10-$12. For tickets, call 568-7000 or visit jmuforbescenter.com.
OPEN DOORS FOOD PANTRY, 11278 Old Valley Pike, Mount Jackson, is currently offering a drive-thru food pantry, third Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.
THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF THE CIVIL WAR, New Market Battlefield, and the Historic Bushong Farm will once again be the site for Christmas on the Farm, to be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas on the Farm recreates a 19th century farm family’s Christmas in 1859, with the nation on the brink of war, and a soldier’s battlefield Christmas in 1864, with the war seeming to drag on endlessly.
Admission is $10 for adults ages 13-64, $9 for seniors 65 and older, and $6 for youth ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are free. Visitors will receive $1 off admission with the donation of a nonperishable food item to benefit the Manor Memorial United Methodist Church’s Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. In addition to discounted admission, those donating a canned food item will be entered to win a gift bag of goodies from our museum gift shop.
Tickets may be purchased at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War on the day of the event. For more information call toll free 1-866-515-1864.
Exhibits
ARTS COUNCIL OF THE VALLEY (ACV) SMITH HOUSE GALLERIES, 311 S. Main St., will host the ACV 6th Annual Artist Member Exhibition through December. Exhibit features the works of 32 artists. Exhibits are currently available virtually at facebook.com/acofthevalley and valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. 801-8779 or valleyarts.org.
BEVERLY PERDUE ART GALLERY, main floor, John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, Bridgewater College, are open from 7:30 a.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and noon-midnight Sunday. Face masks required, regardless of vaccination status. Free.
INSTITUTE FOR CREATIVE INQUIRY (ICI), Roop Hall, JMU, will feature “Imaging Women in the Space Age” through Dec. 10. Additional items of the exhibit can be found in the second floor hallway of JMU’s EnGeo building. Free. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday and other times by appointment. 568-5656.
OASIS FINE ART & CRAFT, 103 S. Main St., features the Water Street Window. The gallery is open 12-5 p.m. daily. For information, call 442-8188 or visit oasisartgallery.org.
ROCKTOWN HISTORY|HRHS, MUSEUM, GENEALOGY & RESEARCH LIBRARY, BOOKSTORE, TOURIST INFO, 382 High St. Dayton, is currently open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Masks requested. Gallery admission: adults $8, seniors (65+) $7, children and students always free. 540-879-2681 or rocktownhistory.org.
THE VIRGINIA QUILT MUSEUM, 301 S. Main St., is featuring “Hometown Girl: Appliqued Quilts of Mimi Dietrich”, ”Twisted Quilts by Mary Kerr” and “What the Bees See: Botanical 3d quilts by Andrea Finch” through Feb. 9. The museum will also feature three new exhibits curated from quilts from VQM’s permanent collection. Admission is $8, general, and $7, seniors. The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit vaquiltmuseum.org, email Paige Moorman at vqm.marketing.coordinator@gmail.com or call 433-3818.
WAREHOUSE ART GALLERY, 15 Campbell St., Luray, is currently featuring a new collection of one of a kind arm and leg warmers and clothing by artist Charleen Johnston (aka Bliss Ninja); a selection of photographs by artist Ron Meliment and Tony DiStefano, and paintings and wall sculptures by artist Chance Liscomb. The Warehouse also features a great selection and price range of artwork throughout the gallery including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, wooden bowls, ceramics, photographs, etc. Now open 7 days a week. Warehouse hours: noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Open also by chance or appointment, call 540-742-3620. Call or check website for potential changes. WarehouseArtGallery.com.
