Community Events
ALL AREA VIETNAM VETERANS, are cordially invited, by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061, to eat breakfast from 9-10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of the meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
CENTRAL LIBRARY, 174 S. Main St., is currently uploading story time videos for pre-K kids and craft videos for K-5 kids to the Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) Youth YouTube channel, www.mrlib.org/youtube. Free. 434-4475, option 1.
COURT SQUARE THEATER, 41-F Court Square, will host showings of “The Lost Leonardo” from Nov. 18-21; “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” from Nov. 18-21, and “In Search of Beethoven” on 28. “How to Train Your Dragon” will be shown on Nov. 20 (tickets for this showing only, $5). Tickets cost $9.50 for adults; $8.50 for seniors and students. For show times and tickets, call 433-9189 or visit valleyarts.org.
GIFTS FROM THE KITCHEN, a workshop on homemade gifts, will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Rockingham County Extension Office, 965 Pleasant Valley Road. Learn how to make apple preserves, habanero jelly and cranberry-cider jelly. All supplies provided and take home a jar of each recipe. Workshop limited to 8 participants. Registration deadline is Nov. 23. Cost is $20 per person. To register or for information, contact Becky Gartner, FCS extension agent, at 540-564-3060 or rebes13@vt.edu.
HARRISONBURG FARMERS’ MARKET, Turner Pavilion, S. Liberty St., is open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Thanksgiving Day. Featured items include plant and flower starts, produce, food, baked goods, furniture, and as the season progresses, additional items locally grown and/or produced. The market accepts SNAP and EBT, including P-EBT, and matches every EBT purchase dollar for dollar. VAharrisonburgfarmersmarket.com.
NEW MARKET AREA LIBRARY, 160 E. Lee St., is currently open on Mondays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesdays from noon-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m., and Fridays from noon-5 p.m. The library will be open from 1-4 Nov. 24 and closed Nov. 25 and 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Books and Babies, for ages birth to three, is held at 10 a.m. first Fridays. Features stories, songs and rhymes. Older siblings are welcome and can be helpers. November theme: “Turkey Trot!” Preschool Storytime, for ages three to five, is held at 10 a.m. third Fridays. November session will feature stories, songs and rhymes “All About Thanksgiving!” CDC guidelines for masking and distancing to be followed for storytimes; schedules are subject to change based on public health conditions and availability of volunteers. If Shenandoah County Public Schools are closed due to inclement weather, programs will not be held. Changes and cancellations available on library Facebook page. Computer use is available without reservations. Book sales room is open. Masks and social distancing are required. 540-740-8650 or library Facebook page.
NEW MARKET FARMER’S MARKET, 9403 S. Congress St. (behind Jaliscos), is open noon-4 p.m. Fridays through mid-December. The market offers baked goods, produce, jam, jellies, local honey, peanut butter, berries, handmade items, apples and peaches in season and more. For cancellations due to weather, visit Facebook page. For information, call Donna at 540-810-0300 or Sharon at 540-820-6613.
OPEN DOORS FOOD PANTRY, 11278 Old Valley Pike, Mount Jackson, is currently offering a drive-thru food pantry, third Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.
Exhibits
ARTS COUNCIL OF THE VALLEY (ACV) SMITH HOUSE GALLERIES, 311 S. Main St., will host the ACV 6th Annual Artist Member Exhibition through December. Exhibit features the works of 32 artists. Exhibits are currently available virtually at facebook.com/acofthevalley and valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. 801-8779 or valleyarts.org.
BEVERLY PERDUE ART GALLERY, main floor, John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, Bridgewater College, are open from 7:30 a.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and noon-midnight Sunday. Face masks required, regardless of vaccination status. Free.
DUKE HALL GALLERY OF FINE ART, Duke Hall, JMU, 820 S. Main St., will feature “Exuberance: Dialogue in African American Abstract Painting,” through Dec. 10. Contributing artist Lisa Corinne Davis will offer an online artist talk at 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
FRANCES PLECKER EDUCATION CENTER, Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, JMU, is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. ejcarboretum@jmu.edu.
INSTITUTE FOR CREATIVE INQUIRY (ICI), Roop Hall, JMU, will feature “Imaging Women in the Space Age” through Dec. 10. Additional items of the exhibit can be found in the second floor hallway of JMU’s EnGeo building. Free. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday and other times by appointment. 568-5656.
OASIS FINE ART & CRAFT, 103 S. Main St., features the Water Street Window. The gallery is open 12-5 p.m. daily. For information, call 442-8188 or visit oasisartgallery.org.
PARK GABLES GALLERY, 1491 Virginia Ave., is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors are required to screen in and follow mask protocols in place at VMRC. Free admission. www.vmrc.org/park-gables-gallery.
PLAINS DISTRICT MEMORIAL MUSEUM, 176 N. Main St., Timberville, is now open Thursday through Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The museum is currently featuring, “Women Pioneers of Plains District,” exhibit recognizes some of the women who were the first or early leaders in Plans District who helped change the traditional male roles in politics, education, business, music, military and community services. An early service club featured is the Plains District Woman’s Club. Part of the current exhibit includes pictures of the winners and memorabilia from the Miss Plains District Contest, which was hosted by the club. The exhibit will be on display through December. Free. 540-896-7900 or plainsmuseum@comcast.net.
ROCKTOWN HISTORY|HRHS, MUSEUM, GENEALOGY & RESEARCH LIBRARY, BOOKSTORE, TOURIST INFO, 382 High St. Dayton, is currently open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Masks requested. Gallery admission: adults $8, seniors (65+) $7, children and students always free. 540-879-2681 or rocktownhistory.org.
THE VIRGINIA QUILT MUSEUM, 301 S. Main St., is featuring “Hometown Girl: Appliqued Quilts of Mimi Dietrich”, ”Twisted Quilts by Mary Kerr” and “What the Bees See: Botanical 3d quilts by Andrea Finch” through Feb. 9. The museum will also feature three new exhibits curated from quilts from VQM’s permanent collection. Admission is $8, general, and $7, seniors. The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit vaquiltmuseum.org, email Paige Moorman at vqm.marketing.coordinator@gmail.com or call 433-3818.
WAREHOUSE ART GALLERY, 15 Campbell St., Luray, is currently featuring a new collection of one of a kind arm and leg warmers and clothing by artist Charleen Johnston (aka Bliss Ninja); a selection of photographs by artist Ron Meliment and Tony DiStefano, and paintings and wall sculptures by artist Chance Liscomb. The Warehouse also features a great selection and price range of artwork throughout the gallery including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, wooden bowls, ceramics, photographs, etc. Now open 7 days a week. Warehouse hours: noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Open also by chance or appointment, call 540-742-3620. Call or check website for potential changes. WarehouseArtGallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.