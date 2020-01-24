ELKTON — George Austin III said he’s heard the whispers from the cross country community across the state of Virginia and he’s keeping the receipts as motivation.
Just months removed from winning the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys cross country state championship with a time of 16:00 at Green Hill Park in Salem, the East Rockingham sophomore said he’s not sure that he’s earned enough respect quite yet.
“It’s made me train even harder than I was before,” Austin said. “A lot of people see my state championship as a fluke incident and something that won’t happen again. I’m ready to prove people wrong because I love being the underdog. I’ve made many checklists and I’ve always completed them. I’m ready to prove to people that I deserve to stay at the top and get a couple more state titles over the next few years.”
Austin consistently pointed to a checklist that he made prior to the season when talking about his success. He was able to complete it with his championship win in November.
Now the Eagles sophomore will be able to add another completed box to the bottom of his lengthy list as the 2019 Daily News-Record Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“George is intent on achieving his goals,” East Rockingham coach Robin Wallace said. “With each practice and each race, George had a goal he worked hard to achieve.”
It was a quick rise to the top of the sport for Austin, who previously played basketball.
He ran cross country during his freshman year in an effort to get in better shape for basketball and earned a surprising sixth-place finish at the state meet.
After suffering a broken ankle during basketball season and also starting to realize he could have a future in running, Austin said he decided to focus solely on the sport.
“It was an easier transition than I expected it to be,” Austin said. “I just fell in love with the sport. My passion has only grown more and more and continues to grow each day.”
That passion for the sport is evident from Austin’s dedication to improving this season.
Austin said he ran before and after school, outside of East Rockingham’s regular practices, and researched past performances from some of his closest competitors.
“George is such a competitive runner,” Spotswood senior Aidan Sheahan said. “His drive to do better is one of the many reasons he is such a remarkable athlete. He is always pushing himself physically and mentally and is always up for a challenge.”
Wallace said George often asked her what workouts she was planning for practice.
After practices, she said the two of them would sit and talk about some of his goals and coordinate a way for him to achieve them throughout the course of the season.
“I honestly enjoyed every single moment of my coaching experience with George,” Wallace said. “An athlete who is intrinsically motivated to excel is every coach’s desire. … Hard work pays off. Commitment helps one achieve goals. Respect is earned. His teammates respected him immensely. George really is a testament to these truths.”
That intrinsic motivation from Austin applies to more than just his running ability.
Austin is a member of Valley Scholars — an academic program through James Madison University that serves high school students who show academic promise — and said he could eventually earn a full-ride scholarship through the program once he graduates.
“I’ve always been taught by my family that academics go first,” Austin said. “I’m always in challenging courses and just trying to push myself, I guess. I know academics is always going to be first in my life and running will be second. That goes a long way.”
His focus in the classroom is reflected on the course, however, where Austin said being mentally ready is one of the biggest keys to success as a cross country runner.
This season, he said he developed a different swagger on the course that paid off.
“I always say running is 75% mental and 25% physical,” Austin said. “If you’re not all there before a race, it’s going to affect you a lot. One thing that really changed my season this year was going into every race with all the confidence.
“You have to tell yourself that you’re the best one at the meets. If you get that mentality, you’re going to make sure you’re in the lead and going to stay in the lead. Before every race, I went in with that mentality. I know I’m always going to have competition, but I have what it takes and just need to trust my abilities to win every single race.”
Despite his newfound self-belief, Austin admitted the state win was emotional.
Standing just outside the confines of the course at Green Hill Park after the win, he sophomore was bombarded with hugs from family members.
“It was the proudest moment of not only my life, but probably most of my family members,” Austin said. “I’m extremely close with a lot of my family members. We’ve been through a lot together. When I won, it was not only personal for me. It was personal for all of us. After all the stuff that we’ve been through, it just made everything worth it. To have people come up from hours away and support me meant a lot.”
That support and moment with his family is one that that Austin said he won’t forget.
It’s also why, even as the doubters continue to talk about whether or not Austin can do it again, he is using it as fuel to add more championships in the future.
“Honestly, since I was young, my goal was to be a state champion in any type of sport,” Austin said. “To do it as a sophomore was a big surprise. At the same time, it wasn’t because I knew I wanted it more than ever. I knew I wanted to win it and I worked every day to make sure it came true. I think I proved I belong at the top and I’m ready to add on to that the next few years.”
