Services, Organizations & Fellowships

AAUW (American Association of University Women): Harrisonburg branch

Founded in 1881, AAUW is the oldest national organization for women, whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. (Membership eligibility: Open to individuals holding an associate’s degree or higher from an institution accredited by a regional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.)

540-515-0097  •  harrisonburg-va.aauw.net

Anicira Veterinary Center

1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-437-1980  •  https://anicira.org

Archeological Society of Virginia, Massanutten Chapter

Chapter is composed of people from all backgrounds who share an interest in archaeology.

https://www.mcasv.net

Autumn Valley Guardianship

A public guardianship and conservatorship program providing services to elderly and disabled adults in the Shenandoah Valley.

540-421-5107 •  AutumnValleyGuardianship@gmail.com

Auxiliary to the Virginia State Firefighters Association

http://www.avsfa.org

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County

225 N. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-433-8886  •  www.bbbshr.org

Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc.

Nonprofit legal aid society providing free civil legal assistance to low-income residents.

P.O. Box 551, 204 N. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22803

540-433-1830  •   www.brls.org

Bowhunters of Rockingham

3809 Longbow Road, Keezletown, VA 22832 •  540-607-0033 • www.bowhuntersofrockingham.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-434-6060  •  www.bgchr.org

Breaking Free

Equine assisted therapies for individuals, families, groups, veterans and at-risk or court ordered teens.

15150 Strooptown Road, Timberville, VA 22853

540-896-8505 • breakingfreetsd.org

Bridgewater Rotary Club

For more information about meetings, visit their Facebook page.

Contact: bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com

Broadway Hometown Partnership

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Contact: 540-896-4992

Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club

https://btruritans.wordpress.com

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc.

205 Dry River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812

540-828-6288  •  www.centralvalleyhabitat.org

Community Foundation of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

317 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (mailing address, P.O. Box 1068, Harrisonburg, VA 22803) • 540-432-3863 • www.tcfhr.org

Dayton Ruritan Club

540-476-2245

Democratic Party Committee, Harrisonburg

www.hburgdems.com

Disabled American Veterans Unit 24

540-810-4143

East Rockingham Senior Center

20593 Blue & Gold Dr., Elkton, VA 22827

540-383-7006 

Elks Lodge 450

482 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-434-3673  •  www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=450

Elkton Area United Services

15386 Old Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827  •  540-298-8685, Ext. 0

Eureka Lodge No. 195

100 Hickory Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812 •  540-290-8555

www.eureka195.comworshipfulmaster@eureka195.com

The First Tee – Shenandoah Valley

Youth development organization teaching core values through golf.

690 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 •  540-437-4239

https://firstteeshenandoahvalley.org

Food Bank-Blue Ridge Area

96 Laurel Hill Road, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482

540-248-3663  •  www.brafb.org

Food Pantry, Patchwork, Community Mennonite Church

70 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-433-2148 • https://cmcva.org/patchwork-pantry

4-H Clubs/Virginia Cooperative Extension Office

965 Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-564-3080  •  www.rockingham.ext.vt.edu

Fulks Run Ruritan Club

P.O. Box 742, Fulks Run, VA 22830 • FulksRunRuritan@yahoo.com

Futuro Latino

Aims to reduce and prevent alcohol and substance use by Latino youth through community action, education, reduction of barriers and continuous support and ongoing collaboration to influence positive and lasting change.

755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-5284 • www.futurolatinocoalition.com

Glory Bound Gospel Singers

540-828-0676

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council

Roanoke  •  540-777-5100  •  www.gsvsc.org

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance

Aims to work in partnership with the city and community to revitalize downtown into a prosperous and vibrant city center.

217 S. Liberty St. #204, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-432-8922  •  www.downtownharrisonburg.org

Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club

For more information, find the club on Facebook.

Harrisonburg Women’s Service League

Provides service and support to women and children in need throughout Harrisonburg and neighboring communities.

P.O. Box 1502, Harrisonburg, VA 22803  • Info about membership: www.hwsl.org

Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center

Provides licensed care to children regardless of families’ financial resources, race or religious affiliation. Operates Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (mailing address: P.O. Box 344, Harrisonburg, VA 22803)  •  540-434-5268 • www.hrdaycare.org

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors

2050 Pro Pointe Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-433-8855  •  www.hrar.com

The Harrisonburg Community Resource Center

917 N. Main St., Suite 1, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-217-0869  •  https://strengthinpeers.org/community-resource-center

Rocktown History

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society

382 High St., Dayton, VA 22821 • 540-879-2681

www.RocktownHistory.org

Hope Distributed, CDC

Food pantry and free clothing store.

1869 Boyers Road, Rockingham, VA 22801 • 540-578-3510 • www.hopedistributed.org

Industrial & Commercial Ministries

A Christian, ecumenical, not-for-profit organization that equips, places and supports volunteer chaplains in America’s places of work.

57 S. Main St., Suite 512, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-432-1919 • www.icmamerica.org

I’m Determined Project

A state-directed project funded by the Virginia Department of Education that focuses on providing direct instruction, models and opportunities to youth (especially those with disabilities) to practice skills associated with self-determined behavior.

info@imdetermined.orgwww.imdetermined.org

Interfaith Association of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Facebook page or email hrinterfaith@gmail.com

Keezletown Ruritan Club

1118 Indian Trail Rd., Keezletown, VA 22832

keezletownruritanclub.com 

Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach

2217 S. Main St., P.O. Box 2335, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-433-5658  •  www.kingswayoutreach.org

Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg

2651 Hawksbill Rd., McGaheysville, VA 22840

540-820-8498

Lions Club, Timberville

https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/timbervilleva

President Jackie Whetzel: jandjhomeimprovement@hotmail.com • 540-421-0657

Lions Club, Weyers Cave

682 Weyers Cave Rd., Weyers Cave, VA 24486 • 540-248-7604

https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/weyers_cave/index.php

Massanutton Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

carolmndar@gmail.comhttps://massanuttondar.org

Mereta’s Closet, First United Methodist Church

Open Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.

13902 Timber Way, Timberville, VA 22853 • 540-896-7168

Miller-Kite House Museum

310 E. Rockingham St., Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-1717

Mount Jackson-Edinburg Rotary Club

The Club meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays on Zoom. Visit the Facebook page for more information on how to access the meeting.

Tenth Legion/Mountain Valley Ruritan Club

540-896-3030

NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center

64 W. Water St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801  • 540-438-8295 •  https://newbridgesirc.org

Northeast Neighborhood Association

Engages in partnerships with community residents and families, city government officials and departments and non-governmental agencies and institutions to revitalize neighborhood and address needs of community residents.

P.O. Box 1026, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • 540-421-5135

hburgnena@gmail.com  •  nenava.org

Facebook: Northeast Neighborhood Association of Harrisonburg, VA

Our Community Place

17 E. Johnson St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-208-7552 • www.ourcommunityplace.org

Office on Children & Youth

To promote positive youth development through working with all youth-serving organizations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

601 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22807 (located in Blue Ridge Hall) • 540-568-4113

https://getconnected.uwhr.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=6345

People Helping People

An ecumenical crisis ministry of churches and faith communities serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

65 Ott St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-433-7286 • www.phpharrisonburg.org

Pilot Club of Harrisonburg

Encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others. For the latest information about events and meetings, visit the Facebook page.

Club President: Anita Burner • 540-478-4137

www.pilotvadistrict.org

Price Rotary Senior Center

309 S. Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA  • 540-432-7799

Call or visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/senior-center for the latest information about the center’s operations and hours.

Gus Bus Early Learning Program

Brings free academic enrichment to children where they live throughout Harrisonburg.

220 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-5251 • gusbus@jmu.edu 

https://www.iihhs.jmu.edu/thegusbus/index.html

Republican Women of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

rwhrco@gmail.com

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Rockingham County Republican Committee

P.O. Box 787, Harrisonburg, VA 22803  •  rockinghamcovagop.com

Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc.

100 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3218 •

www.refigivesback.org

Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville

Find the club on Facebook.

Rotary Club of Harrisonburg

Elks Lodge, 482 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-246-8835 •  http://www.rotaryharrisonburg.org

Rotary Club of New Market

Weekly meetings are held Wednesdays at noon at the Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market.

newmarketrotaryclub.net  •  newmarketvarotary@gmail.com

The Rotary Club of Rockingham County

www.rockrotary.org •  rockinghamvarotary@gmail.com

SPCA of Rockingham-Harrisonburg

2170 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-434-5270  •  www.rhspca.org

Shenandoah Valley Aerie No. 4150 F.O.E.

1230 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-433-1633

Shenandoah Valley Equality (SVE)

To build inclusive community for LGBTQ people in the Shenandoah Valley.

P.O. Box 1023, Harrisonburg, VA 22803

ShenandoahValleyEquality@gmail.com  •  www.svgla.org

Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program (MEP)

MEP’s goal is to ensure all migrant students reach challenging academic standards and graduate with a high school diploma or complete a GED.

220 University Blvd., Suite 2200, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-3666

Shenandoah Valley Paralegal Association

Harrisonburg, VA

For meeting information, visit the website: http://shenvalleyparalegals.wixsite.com/shenvalleyparalegals

Skyline Literacy

160 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-433-0505  •  info@skylineliteracy.org  •  www.skylineliteracy.org

Spotswood Garden Club

www.spotswoodgardenclub.com

Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp

Year-round therapeutic activities for children and adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities.

11992 Hollar School Road, Linville, VA 22834 • 540-833-2072

www.campstillmeadows.org  •  info@campstillmeadows.org

TOPS Club Inc., Weight-loss Program

www.tops.org

Training and Technical Assistance Center (TTAC)

Virginia Department of Education’s TTACs provide professional development and support designed to assist schools in addressing accountability and improvement goals for students with disabilities.

395 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22807 • 540-568-6746 • www.ttacjmu.org

Tried & True

Non-profit thrift shop benefiting relief programs of Church of the Brethren and the Mennonite Church.

600 University Blvd., Suite B, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-442-7250  •  triedandtruethrift.org

Trinity Presbyterian Church Clothes Closet (free clothing)

Each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

725 S. High St., ​Harrisonburg, VA 22801  •  540-434-9556

United Way of Harrisonburg/Rockingham County

100 S. Mason St., Suite A, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-434-6639  • https://uwhr.org

Valley Association of Retired Educators

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Valley Mission

1513 W. Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24401

540-886-4673  •  https://www.valleymission.net

Virginia Organizing – Harrisonburg/Rockingham

Nonpartisan statewide grassroots organization dedicated to challenging injustice by empowering people in local communities to address issues that affect the quality of their lives.

virginia-organizing.org

Way To Go

To empower low-income, working households to improve their quality of life by assisting with their transportation needs.

P.O. Box 946, Harrisonburg, VA 22803  •  540-705-6201

www.w2ginc.org

Woodturners of the Virginias

Works with the ancient art of turning wood into bowls, spindles, pens, hollow vessels, and novelty items.

Meets first and third Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at Phoenix Shop in Mt. Jackson, VA; skill enhancement sessions for new and experienced woodturners held third Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Serving Rockingham County area and extending north to Front Royal and west to West Virginia.

www.woodturnersofthevirginias.org

Central Virginia Woodturners

Works with the ancient art of turning wood into bowls, spindles, pens, hollow vessels, and novelty items.

Meets monthly at the Crimora Community Center; skills enhancement sessions for new and experienced woodturners held second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

centralvawoodturners.org

Working Women’s Forum

Contact Linda Hoover.

540-289-5656  •  linda.hoover43@yahoo.com

Young Life, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

P.O. Box 1433, Harrisonburg, VA 22803

540-705-1547 • https://harrisonburg.younglife.org

