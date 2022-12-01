Services, Organizations & Fellowships
AAUW (American Association of University Women): Harrisonburg branch
Founded in 1881, AAUW is the oldest national organization for women, whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. (Membership eligibility: Open to individuals holding an associate’s degree or higher from an institution accredited by a regional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.)
540-515-0097 • harrisonburg-va.aauw.net
Anicira Veterinary Center
1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-437-1980 • https://anicira.org
Archeological Society of Virginia, Massanutten Chapter
Chapter is composed of people from all backgrounds who share an interest in archaeology.
Autumn Valley Guardianship
A public guardianship and conservatorship program providing services to elderly and disabled adults in the Shenandoah Valley.
540-421-5107 • AutumnValleyGuardianship@gmail.com
Auxiliary to the Virginia State Firefighters Association
Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County
225 N. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-433-8886 • www.bbbshr.org
Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc.
Nonprofit legal aid society providing free civil legal assistance to low-income residents.
P.O. Box 551, 204 N. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22803
540-433-1830 • www.brls.org
Bowhunters of Rockingham
3809 Longbow Road, Keezletown, VA 22832 • 540-607-0033 • www.bowhuntersofrockingham.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-434-6060 • www.bgchr.org
Breaking Free
Equine assisted therapies for individuals, families, groups, veterans and at-risk or court ordered teens.
15150 Strooptown Road, Timberville, VA 22853
540-896-8505 • breakingfreetsd.org
Bridgewater Rotary Club
For more information about meetings, visit their Facebook page.
Contact: bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
Broadway Hometown Partnership
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Contact: 540-896-4992
Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club
https://btruritans.wordpress.com
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc.
205 Dry River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812
540-828-6288 • www.centralvalleyhabitat.org
Community Foundation of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
317 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (mailing address, P.O. Box 1068, Harrisonburg, VA 22803) • 540-432-3863 • www.tcfhr.org
Dayton Ruritan Club
540-476-2245
Democratic Party Committee, Harrisonburg
Disabled American Veterans Unit 24
540-810-4143
East Rockingham Senior Center
20593 Blue & Gold Dr., Elkton, VA 22827
540-383-7006
Elks Lodge 450
482 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-434-3673 • www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=450
Elkton Area United Services
15386 Old Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-8685, Ext. 0
Eureka Lodge No. 195
100 Hickory Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812 • 540-290-8555
www.eureka195.com • worshipfulmaster@eureka195.com
The First Tee – Shenandoah Valley
Youth development organization teaching core values through golf.
690 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-437-4239
https://firstteeshenandoahvalley.org
Food Bank-Blue Ridge Area
96 Laurel Hill Road, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482
540-248-3663 • www.brafb.org
Food Pantry, Patchwork, Community Mennonite Church
70 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-433-2148 • https://cmcva.org/patchwork-pantry
4-H Clubs/Virginia Cooperative Extension Office
965 Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-564-3080 • www.rockingham.ext.vt.edu
Fulks Run Ruritan Club
P.O. Box 742, Fulks Run, VA 22830 • FulksRunRuritan@yahoo.com
Futuro Latino
Aims to reduce and prevent alcohol and substance use by Latino youth through community action, education, reduction of barriers and continuous support and ongoing collaboration to influence positive and lasting change.
755 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-5284 • www.futurolatinocoalition.com
Glory Bound Gospel Singers
540-828-0676
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council
Roanoke • 540-777-5100 • www.gsvsc.org
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance
Aims to work in partnership with the city and community to revitalize downtown into a prosperous and vibrant city center.
217 S. Liberty St. #204, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-432-8922 • www.downtownharrisonburg.org
Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club
For more information, find the club on Facebook.
Harrisonburg Women’s Service League
Provides service and support to women and children in need throughout Harrisonburg and neighboring communities.
P.O. Box 1502, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • Info about membership: www.hwsl.org
Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center
Provides licensed care to children regardless of families’ financial resources, race or religious affiliation. Operates Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (mailing address: P.O. Box 344, Harrisonburg, VA 22803) • 540-434-5268 • www.hrdaycare.org
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors
2050 Pro Pointe Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-433-8855 • www.hrar.com
The Harrisonburg Community Resource Center
917 N. Main St., Suite 1, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-217-0869 • https://strengthinpeers.org/community-resource-center
Rocktown History
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society
382 High St., Dayton, VA 22821 • 540-879-2681
Hope Distributed, CDC
Food pantry and free clothing store.
1869 Boyers Road, Rockingham, VA 22801 • 540-578-3510 • www.hopedistributed.org
Industrial & Commercial Ministries
A Christian, ecumenical, not-for-profit organization that equips, places and supports volunteer chaplains in America’s places of work.
57 S. Main St., Suite 512, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-432-1919 • www.icmamerica.org
I’m Determined Project
A state-directed project funded by the Virginia Department of Education that focuses on providing direct instruction, models and opportunities to youth (especially those with disabilities) to practice skills associated with self-determined behavior.
info@imdetermined.org • www.imdetermined.org
Interfaith Association of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County
For more information on upcoming events, visit the Facebook page or email hrinterfaith@gmail.com
Keezletown Ruritan Club
1118 Indian Trail Rd., Keezletown, VA 22832
Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach
2217 S. Main St., P.O. Box 2335, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-433-5658 • www.kingswayoutreach.org
Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg
2651 Hawksbill Rd., McGaheysville, VA 22840
540-820-8498
Lions Club, Timberville
https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/timbervilleva
President Jackie Whetzel: jandjhomeimprovement@hotmail.com • 540-421-0657
Lions Club, Weyers Cave
682 Weyers Cave Rd., Weyers Cave, VA 24486 • 540-248-7604
https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/weyers_cave/index.php
Massanutton Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
carolmndar@gmail.com • https://massanuttondar.org
Mereta’s Closet, First United Methodist Church
Open Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.
13902 Timber Way, Timberville, VA 22853 • 540-896-7168
Miller-Kite House Museum
310 E. Rockingham St., Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-1717
Mount Jackson-Edinburg Rotary Club
The Club meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays on Zoom. Visit the Facebook page for more information on how to access the meeting.
Tenth Legion/Mountain Valley Ruritan Club
540-896-3030
NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center
64 W. Water St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-438-8295 • https://newbridgesirc.org
Northeast Neighborhood Association
Engages in partnerships with community residents and families, city government officials and departments and non-governmental agencies and institutions to revitalize neighborhood and address needs of community residents.
P.O. Box 1026, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • 540-421-5135
hburgnena@gmail.com • nenava.org
Facebook: Northeast Neighborhood Association of Harrisonburg, VA
Our Community Place
17 E. Johnson St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-208-7552 • www.ourcommunityplace.org
Office on Children & Youth
To promote positive youth development through working with all youth-serving organizations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
601 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22807 (located in Blue Ridge Hall) • 540-568-4113
https://getconnected.uwhr.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=6345
People Helping People
An ecumenical crisis ministry of churches and faith communities serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
65 Ott St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-433-7286 • www.phpharrisonburg.org
Pilot Club of Harrisonburg
Encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others. For the latest information about events and meetings, visit the Facebook page.
Club President: Anita Burner • 540-478-4137
Price Rotary Senior Center
309 S. Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA • 540-432-7799
Call or visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/senior-center for the latest information about the center’s operations and hours.
Gus Bus Early Learning Program
Brings free academic enrichment to children where they live throughout Harrisonburg.
220 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-5251 • gusbus@jmu.edu
https://www.iihhs.jmu.edu/thegusbus/index.html
Republican Women of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Rockingham County Republican Committee
P.O. Box 787, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • rockinghamcovagop.com
Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc.
100 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-564-3218 •
Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville
Find the club on Facebook.
Rotary Club of Harrisonburg
Elks Lodge, 482 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-246-8835 • http://www.rotaryharrisonburg.org
Rotary Club of New Market
Weekly meetings are held Wednesdays at noon at the Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market.
newmarketrotaryclub.net • newmarketvarotary@gmail.com
The Rotary Club of Rockingham County
www.rockrotary.org • rockinghamvarotary@gmail.com
SPCA of Rockingham-Harrisonburg
2170 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-434-5270 • www.rhspca.org
Shenandoah Valley Aerie No. 4150 F.O.E.
1230 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-433-1633
Shenandoah Valley Equality (SVE)
To build inclusive community for LGBTQ people in the Shenandoah Valley.
P.O. Box 1023, Harrisonburg, VA 22803
ShenandoahValleyEquality@gmail.com • www.svgla.org
Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program (MEP)
MEP’s goal is to ensure all migrant students reach challenging academic standards and graduate with a high school diploma or complete a GED.
220 University Blvd., Suite 2200, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-568-3666
Shenandoah Valley Paralegal Association
Harrisonburg, VA
For meeting information, visit the website: http://shenvalleyparalegals.wixsite.com/shenvalleyparalegals
Skyline Literacy
160 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-433-0505 • info@skylineliteracy.org • www.skylineliteracy.org
Spotswood Garden Club
Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp
Year-round therapeutic activities for children and adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities.
11992 Hollar School Road, Linville, VA 22834 • 540-833-2072
www.campstillmeadows.org • info@campstillmeadows.org
TOPS Club Inc., Weight-loss Program
Training and Technical Assistance Center (TTAC)
Virginia Department of Education’s TTACs provide professional development and support designed to assist schools in addressing accountability and improvement goals for students with disabilities.
395 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22807 • 540-568-6746 • www.ttacjmu.org
Tried & True
Non-profit thrift shop benefiting relief programs of Church of the Brethren and the Mennonite Church.
600 University Blvd., Suite B, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-442-7250 • triedandtruethrift.org
Trinity Presbyterian Church Clothes Closet (free clothing)
Each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
725 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-434-9556
United Way of Harrisonburg/Rockingham County
100 S. Mason St., Suite A, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-434-6639 • https://uwhr.org
Valley Association of Retired Educators
Visit the Facebook page for more information.
Valley Mission
1513 W. Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24401
540-886-4673 • https://www.valleymission.net
Virginia Organizing – Harrisonburg/Rockingham
Nonpartisan statewide grassroots organization dedicated to challenging injustice by empowering people in local communities to address issues that affect the quality of their lives.
Way To Go
To empower low-income, working households to improve their quality of life by assisting with their transportation needs.
P.O. Box 946, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • 540-705-6201
Woodturners of the Virginias
Works with the ancient art of turning wood into bowls, spindles, pens, hollow vessels, and novelty items.
Meets first and third Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at Phoenix Shop in Mt. Jackson, VA; skill enhancement sessions for new and experienced woodturners held third Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Serving Rockingham County area and extending north to Front Royal and west to West Virginia.
www.woodturnersofthevirginias.org
Central Virginia Woodturners
Works with the ancient art of turning wood into bowls, spindles, pens, hollow vessels, and novelty items.
Meets monthly at the Crimora Community Center; skills enhancement sessions for new and experienced woodturners held second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Working Women’s Forum
Contact Linda Hoover.
540-289-5656 • linda.hoover43@yahoo.com
Young Life, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
P.O. Box 1433, Harrisonburg, VA 22803
540-705-1547 • https://harrisonburg.younglife.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.