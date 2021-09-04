Frisco or failure.
That’s the appropriate measuring stick at the half-century mark for James Madison football, because the Dukes say so with their words and their actions.
Internally, they’re holding each other to the highest bar. So it’s not unfair for their fans and those on the outside looking in to do so either.
“Everyone’s mindset is that we want to go and strive for the national championship,” fifth-year senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said last week. “Everyone is more than focused.”
There are four players left — all starters now, linebacker Kelvin Azanama, quarterback Cole Johnson, kicker Ethan Ratke and center J.T. Timming — who were freshmen when JMU captured its second national title in 2016.
Others, coach Curt Cignetti and his staff included, have more raw memories of unbelievable regular seasons that ultimately finished in heartbreak. Losing to North Dakota State in the 2019 title game and falling at Sam Houston after a devastating second-half collapse in the spring national semifinals a few months ago does not sit well with this group.
“The team as a whole, we all want the same thing,” Ratke said, “which is the championship. And I think we all know we can get it when we stick together, trust each other and do what we do out on the field, especially, the older guys. We have a lot of older guys and we’ve all experienced big wins and big losses. So, we kind of know what to expect from the season and what we’ll have to do to win.”
Cignetti has made the behemoth of an FCS program more bulletproof than it was this past spring or even in his first season at the helm, adding nine transfers including six or seven who will contribute significantly on offense or defense this fall.
The roster is as deep as it’s been, particularly in the defensive line and secondary, since Cignetti’s tenure began. That’s because the school, which has continuously pumped money into the program since growing into a perennial national title contender over the last 10 years, didn’t shy away from allowing Cignetti to welcome back scholarship seniors and welcome in transfers on scholarships who desired to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility the NCAA allowed all athletes to have because of the pandemic.
So JMU is spending more on football scholarships this season than it has in the past, and the Dukes are doing that coming off the financially-altering, coronavirus-impacted academic year and without the payday of a trip to play an FBS school this fall like it usually does.
Athletic Director Jeff Bourne has frequently said he expects Cignetti and company to not only compete for a Colonial Athletic Association championship, but to stay relevant in the race for the national crown, too. Cignetti usually stresses the importance of each day, but took the job knowing FCS titles are the goal in Harrisonburg.
And with what JMU has invested in football along with Cignetti's well-built roster, which in this particular year resembles more closely that of one in FBS, there are no reasons to shy away from lofty expectations.
The Dukes aren’t, so neither should anyone else.
“The best part is we know it,” sixth-year senior tight end Noah Turner, who transferred to JMU from North Carolina before last season, said, “and we carry that swagger with us that we’re going to go in this season and beat a lot of teams. But it doesn’t show up in practice. We’re still working here every day and we’re not acting like we are who we are right now. We’re working every day because we’ve got to get back to Frisco and win that thing.”
