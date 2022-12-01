Shenandoah County

Board of Supervisors

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. and the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah County Government Center in the Board Meeting Room, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664

Phone: 540-459-6165

shenandoahcountyva.us

Joshua M. Stephens  •  District 1

4091 Ridge Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847

district1@shenandoahcountyva.us

Steven A. Baker  •  District 2

1341 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842

district2@shenandoahcountyva.us

Bradley Pollack •  District 3

753 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664

district3@shenandoahcountyva.us

Karl Roulston  •  District 4

154 North Church Street, Woodstock, VA 22664

district4@shenandoahcountyva.us

Dennis Morris •  District 5

1685 Brook Creek Road, Toms Brook, VA 22660

district5@shenandoahcountyva.us

Timothy Taylor  •  District 6

144 High Street, Strasburg, VA 22657

district6@shenandoahcountyva.us

Appointed Officials

County Administrator  •  Evan Vass

540-459-6165  • evass@shenandoahcountyva.us

Deputy County Administrator  •  Mandy Belyea

540-459-6165  •  mbelyea@shenandoahcountyva.us

Planning Commission

The Shenandoah County Planning Commission meets the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Board Conference Room, County Government Center.

Gary Lantz  •  District 2

540-477-3817 •  PCDistrict2@shenandoahcountyva.us

Tommy Miller  •  District 3

540-335-3433  •  PCDistrict3@shenandoahcountyva.us

Todd Steiner •  District 4

540-431-2353 •  PCDistrict4@shenandoahcountyva.us

Eunice Terndrup •  District 6

540-325-6135 • PCDistrict6@shenandoahcountyva.us

Constitutional Officers

Commissioner of Revenue  •  Kathy Black

600 N. Main St., Suite 104, Woodstock, VA 22664

540-459-6170  •  kblack@shenandoahcountyva.us

Commonwealth’s Attorney  •  Amanda M. Wiseley

215 Mill Road, Suite 109, Woodstock, VA 22664

540-459-6129

Sheriff  •  Timothy C. Carter

810 North Main Street, Suite 1, Woodstock, VA 22664

540-459-6100  •  sheriff@shencosheriff.com

Treasurer  •  Cindy A. George

600 N. Main St., Suite 105, Woodstock, VA 22664

540-459-6180  •  cgeorge@shenandoahcountyva.us

Clerk of Circuit Court  •  Sarona Irvin

112 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664

540-459-6150  •  sirvin@vacourts.gov

