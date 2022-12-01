Shenandoah County
Board of Supervisors
The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. and the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Shenandoah County Government Center in the Board Meeting Room, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664
Phone: 540-459-6165
Joshua M. Stephens • District 1
4091 Ridge Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847
district1@shenandoahcountyva.us
Steven A. Baker • District 2
1341 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842
district2@shenandoahcountyva.us
Bradley Pollack • District 3
753 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664
district3@shenandoahcountyva.us
Karl Roulston • District 4
154 North Church Street, Woodstock, VA 22664
district4@shenandoahcountyva.us
Dennis Morris • District 5
1685 Brook Creek Road, Toms Brook, VA 22660
district5@shenandoahcountyva.us
Timothy Taylor • District 6
144 High Street, Strasburg, VA 22657
district6@shenandoahcountyva.us
Appointed Officials
County Administrator • Evan Vass
540-459-6165 • evass@shenandoahcountyva.us
Deputy County Administrator • Mandy Belyea
540-459-6165 • mbelyea@shenandoahcountyva.us
Planning Commission
The Shenandoah County Planning Commission meets the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Board Conference Room, County Government Center.
Gary Lantz • District 2
540-477-3817 • PCDistrict2@shenandoahcountyva.us
Tommy Miller • District 3
540-335-3433 • PCDistrict3@shenandoahcountyva.us
Todd Steiner • District 4
540-431-2353 • PCDistrict4@shenandoahcountyva.us
Eunice Terndrup • District 6
540-325-6135 • PCDistrict6@shenandoahcountyva.us
Constitutional Officers
Commissioner of Revenue • Kathy Black
600 N. Main St., Suite 104, Woodstock, VA 22664
540-459-6170 • kblack@shenandoahcountyva.us
Commonwealth’s Attorney • Amanda M. Wiseley
215 Mill Road, Suite 109, Woodstock, VA 22664
540-459-6129
Sheriff • Timothy C. Carter
810 North Main Street, Suite 1, Woodstock, VA 22664
540-459-6100 • sheriff@shencosheriff.com
Treasurer • Cindy A. George
600 N. Main St., Suite 105, Woodstock, VA 22664
540-459-6180 • cgeorge@shenandoahcountyva.us
Clerk of Circuit Court • Sarona Irvin
112 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664
540-459-6150 • sirvin@vacourts.gov
