BUFFALO GAP BISON
Coach: Chad Ward (seventh season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 9-5 (Lost to East Rockingham in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Bennett Bowers, junior (17 ppg); Jamie Hewitt, senior; Jackson Ingram, sophomore; Jackson Laporte, junior
Key Losses: Tanner Rivenburg, guard (23 ppg, 4 apg, 4 rpg, 2 spg); Ethan Teter, forward (11 ppg, 8.5 rpg)
Promising Newcomers: Micah Canterbury, junior; Curtis Lowe, senior; Gary Logan Hewitt, sophomore
Outlook: With one of the area’s best players on its roster, Buffalo Gap has high expectations.
Junior guard Bennett Bowers is an electric scorer capable of putting up big numbers this year.
With several other key players returning around him, along with some impressive newcomers and a move to the Class 1 level, this season is shaping up to be a historic one for the Bison.
Buffalo Gap has won just one regional title since 1986, but could end that drought this year.
Ward Says: "We are extremely excited for this season. We have a great group of hard workers and competitors that are going to be a lot of fun to watch. We should be competitive every night in the district. Add in [Class 1] postseason play and our goal is to have the most successful boys basketball season that Buffalo Gap has seen in decades.”
FORT DEFIANCE INDIANS
Coach: Brandon Fulk (sixth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 9-4 (Lost to Fluvanna County in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Tyreek Veney, junior, guard (13.2 ppg); Josh Jones, senior, forward (4.5 ppg, 6 rpg); Kaden Johnson, junior, guard (5 ppg); Henry Gutshall, junior, forward (5 ppg); Landon Simmons, senior, guard; Jack Liskey, junior, guard
Key Losses: Ryan Cook, guard (20.2 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Sam Garber, sophomore, forward; Connor Patterson, sophomore, forward; Alphonso Bruce, junior, forward
Outlook: Coming into the season, Fort Defiance was the favorite to win the Shenandoah District.
But after back-to-back losses, the Indians are taking time to hit reset and temper expectations.
Replacing the 2020-21 Shenandoah District Player of the Year in guard Ryan Cook, now a freshman baseball player at James Madison, will certainly be a tough task for the Indians this season.
But with guard Tyreek Veney back as the team’s go-to scorer and several other key pieces around him, Fort still has a very legitimate shot at being a quality postseason contender this year.
Fulk Says: “I really like the team's attitude and work ethic [three] weeks into the season. Our versatility within the team will hopefully be a strength we can lean on. Many players will be taking on new roles on the court and in the locker room and so far, they have responded well. If the little things will continue to matter to this group, we have a chance to have a good season.”
RIVERHEADS GLADIATORS
Coach: Patrick Weller (first season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 5-8 (Lost to Rappahannock County in Region 1B semifinals)
Key Returners: Ryan Farris (12.8 ppg); Tye Morris (6 ppg); Bennett Dunlap (4.2 ppg)
Key Losses: Adam Painter (15.5 ppg); D’ante Gray (9.4 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Levi Byer; Noah Williams; Landon Lightner
Outlook: It’s a homecoming, of sorts, for Riverheads this season.
First-year coach Patrick Weller is an RHS graduate and has been an assistant the past two seasons.
Now, in his first year as the head coach, he’s optimistic that his team can have continued success.
The Gladiators will get a late start due to the success of the football program, but the team is certainly capable of making significant noise at the Class 1 level and competing for a regional title.
Weller Says: “Due to the success of football, there is always an adjustment period and learning curve as players transition from football to basketball. That adjustment period will be even more pronounced this year as the players will be learning a mostly new system. My expectation is that we will develop and improve over the course of the season. We should have a better understanding of our new system and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. We have the ability to be competitive with every team on our schedule. Our success will depend upon how quickly we adapt to our new system, how well we execute, and, mostly, how hard we compete.”
STAUNTON STORM
Coach: Terrell Mickens (fifth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 9-5 (Lost to East Rockingham in Region 2B championship)
Key Returners: Manny Chapman, sophomore (9 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg, 1.2 spg); Jamal Brown, senior (4.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 spg); Jonnie Moore, junior (7 ppg, 3 rpg)
Key Losses: Josiah Williams, forward (11 ppg, 10 rpg)
Promising Newcomers: Tucker Terry, junior; Durrell Hamilton, sophomore; Peyton Dunn, sophomore
Outlook: Under coach Terrell Mickens, Staunton has relied on depth each season.
That’ll certainly be the case again this year for a Storm team filled with athleticism.
Staunton is young, but they have enough returning players to compete at a high level.
With solid returners and unmatched depth, the Storm will compete for a district championship.
Mickens Says: “We are young — but mature — and will compete every night.”
STUARTS DRAFT COUGARS
Coach: Brad DeWitt (second season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 4-10
Key Returners: Chase Schages, senior, forward (7 ppg, 4 rpg); Blake Stinespring, senior, forward (77 ppg, 5 rpg); Dawson Jones, senior, guard (5 ppg); Nate Wayne, senior, guard; Devin Brydge, senior, guard
Key Losses: Jo’-el Howard, guard (11.2 ppg); Cobey Rothgeb, guard (4.5 ppg)
Outlook: In the second season under coach Brad DeWitt, there are still growing pains.
After a decade of running The Grinnell System under previous coach Mike Gale, Stuarts Draft is adapting to a new system under DeWitt and it’s a process that certainly takes some time.
But that doesn’t mean the Cougars can’t compete this season and that’s a priority, DeWitt said.
With an experienced group that is improving offensively, Draft will get better as time moves on.
DeWitt Says: “We are excited about the opportunity to hopefully play a full season and are ready to see how our hard work this offseason translates to the court this year.”
WILSON MEMORIAL GREEN HORNETS
Coach: Jeremy Hartman (fifth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 10-5 (Lost to Spotswood in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Finn Irving, junior, guard (13 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 spg); Josh Johnson, senior, guard (8.7 ppg, 3.1 apg); Lucas Schatz, junior, forward (4.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 bpg); Ethan Briseno, senior, forward (4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.2 bpg); Taylor Armstrong, senior, guard
Key Losses: Jaziel Mensah, guard (18.2 pph, 5.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.8 spg); Jaxon Hartman (12.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.5 apg)
Promising Newcomers: Max Vess, sophomore, guard; Grant Wright, sophomore, forward; Eli Irving, freshman, guard
Outlook: Despite losing two of the Shenandoah District’s top players, Wilson Memorial is strong.
The Green Hornets have impressed early this year and should compete for a district title this winter.
There is plenty of experience, with four returning starters, and two earned all-district honors.
With a strong offseason behind it, look for Wilson to compete in the top half of the district this year.
Hartman Says: "This is a veteran group that has experienced success. They have never had a season in which they did not advance to the regional playoffs however; they are expecting more this year. It is a great group of young men and they are committed to playing hard, playing smart and playing together. In short, these guys just want to win and they'll do whatever it takes to do so.”
WAYNESBORO LITTLE GIANTS
Coach: Jacobie Napier (first season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 5-6 (Lost to Page County in Region 2B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Messiah Barber, senior; Deandre Clark, senior; Evan Sites, senior; Samari Simmons, senior
Key Losses: Vinny Sipe, guard
Outlook: In its first season under coach Jacobie Napier, Waynesboro may be in a rebuild.
The Little Giants have plenty of experience, but that hasn’t translated to wins recently.
Learning a new system has proven to be a struggle thus far with no wins in three games.
Waynesboro will need a quick turnaround if it hopes to reach the postseason this year.
