BUFFALO GAP BISON
Coach: Phillip Morgan (eighth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 7-6 (Lost to Mountain View in Region 2B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Ryleigh Clark, senior; Paige Fix, senior; Leah Sherrill, senior; Ava Cline, junior; Avery Bradley, sophomore; Bailey Talley, sophomore
Key Losses: Amaya Lucas, forward (20 ppg, 10 rpg); Shea Ostrander, forward
Promising Newcomers: Hannah Coffman, freshman; Chloe Emurian, sophomore; Ella Hevener, junior; Emily Minter, junior; Hannah Whitlock, sophomore
Outlook: Under coach Phillip Morgan, Buffalo Gap has been a steady postseason contender.
But with the loss of 2020-21 Shenandoah District Player of the Year Amaya Lucas, along with second-leading scorer Shea Ostrander, there are questions around the Bison this season.
Despite the losses, Gap still has a solid amount of experience across its roster this year.
With some hard-nosed guards and a focus on defense, the Bison should be able to contend in the Shenandoah District this season and will be a serious contender at the Class 1 level.
Morgan Says: “I like the team that we have. I am excited to see the improvement and progress that we make over the course of the season. It should be a very interesting season.”
FORT DEFIANCE INDIANS
Coach: Mike Gale (first season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 9-4 (Lost to Spotswood in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Kiersten Ransome, senior, guard (19 ppg, 5 rpg); Lilian Berry, senior, forward (6 ppg, 9 rpg, 2 apg); Trinity Hedrick, sophomore, guard (6 ppg, 2 rpg); Ellie Cook, junior, forward (5 ppg, 2 rpg); Adriana Shields, junior, guard (3 ppg, 2 rpg)
Key Losses: MaKayla Kershner, forward (8 ppg, 2 rpg); Jordan Schultz, forward (5 ppg, 5 rpg)
Promising Newcomers: Courtney Begoon, senior, forward; Mia Alexander, sophomore, guard; Carley Ryder, sophomore, guard
Outlook: It’s a new era for Fort Defiance girls basketball under first-year coach Mike Gale.
The former Indians standout who most recently served as the boys basketball coach at Stuarts Draft and Rockbridge County is bring his fast-paced offense built around The Grinnell System to FDHS.
With a number of impress multi-sport athletes and capable scorers, it may be the perfect fit.
The Indians are a talented squad, filled with experience, and have a legitimate chance to win the Shenandoah District title this season and if all goes well, they could make some postseason noise.
Gale Says: “We are going to run, shoot, rebound trap and sub.”
RIVERHEADS GLADIATORS
Coach: Preston Woods (fourth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 10-6 (Lost to Honaker in VHSL Class 1 championship)
Key Returners: Mackenzie Sacra, senior, guard (9.8 ppg, 2 spg); Dayton Moore, senior, forward (2.7 spg); Caitlin Sellers, senior, guard
Key Losses: Hannah Grubb, guard; Berkeley Tyree, forward; Savanna Crawford, guard
Promising Newcomers: Taia Chandler, junior, guard; Abby Ralston, junior, guard; Grace Golladay, freshman, guard
Outlook: There are high expectations for Riverheads this year, according to coach Preston Woods.
After coming up short in the Virginia High School League Class 1 title game a year ago, the Gladiators are determined to get back their this season and finish the season with a different result.
Led by a trio of talented seniors, Riverheads certainly looks capable, on paper, of making such a run.
With a hard-nosed defensive approach and balance offensively, the Gladiators will contend again.
Woods Says: “We are excited to play a full schedule and ready to just get after it.”
STAUNTON STORM
Coach: Eric Payne (third season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 5-8 (Lost to Luray in Region 2B championship)
Key Returners: Emma Witt, senior; Kellsye Miller, senior
Key Losses: Keziah Williams, forward; Alayia Robinson, forward
Promising Newcomers: JaNiyah Williams, sophomore; Hollicianna Nash, freshman; Samantha Swift, freshman
Outlook: With one of the district’s top talents, Staunton should have a shot every night.
Emma Witt is a big-time player in the Shenandoah, capable of putting up big numbers.
With Kellsye Miller as the other senior on the roster, the Storm have a solid 1-2 punch.
Just how well the rest of the roster rounds out will go a long way for Staunton’s success this year.
Payne Says: “We want to bring the team together and play as a unit.”
STUARTS DRAFT COUGARS
Coach: James Carter (second season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 3-9 (Lost to Luray in Region 2B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Leah Wood, senior (9 ppg); Abby Mikolay, junior; Sarah Taylor, junior; Anna Smith, sophomore (8 ppg, 6 rpg); Allison Brooks, sophomore; Taylor Chapell, sophomore
Promising Newcomers: Megan Walter, sophomore; Hailey Cox, sophomore; Gabby Eustler, sophomore; Tori Henry, sophomore; A’mya Swats, sophomore; Madison Mason, freshman
Outlook: Despite an abundance of inexperience, James Carter is optimistic about his team.
The second-year Stuarts Draft coach, who returned last season after two years away, said that his group has shown steady improvement throughout the offseason and will get better progressively.
With a number of key returners, there’s reason to believe Carter’s outlook may be accurate.
The Cougars will face growing pains at times, but should be playing their best at playoff time.
Carter Says: “This is a very young group with a lot of upside to them. We are just hoping to get better every day, compete and be playing our best basketball when it counts. This is a tough group of ladies I have and I have enjoyed seeing them grow in practices so far. We have a long way to go, but the journey will be an exciting one.”
WILSON MEMORIAL GREEN HORNETS
Coach: Jackie Bryan (15th season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 14-2 (Lost to Spotswood in Region 3C championship)
Key Returners: Brooke Cason, senior, guard (8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 bpg; Reagan Frazier, senior, forward (2.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg); McKenna Vess, junior, guard (2.3 ppg); Laci Norman, junior, guard (1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg)
Key Losses: Korinne Baska, guard (14.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.9 spg); Ashley Morani, guard (12.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.3 spg); Madison Flint, guard (8.6 ppg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg); LeAnna Rankin, guard (6.2 ppg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 spg)
Promising Newcomers: Aaliyah Taylor, sophomore, forward; CC Robinson, freshman, center; Elise Bradley, sophomore, guard; Logan Hoover, freshman, guard
Outlook: It’s a new batch of faces, but the same expectation for Wilson Memorial.
The Green Hornets lost four pivotal seniors from a team that reached the Region 3C championship game a year ago, but have enough young talent on this year’s team to provide optimism.
With one of the best coaches in the area, Wilson should contend for a district title once again.
With some experience and a number of impressive youngsters, the Green Hornets are a contender.
Bryan Says: “We've got good pieces and are working hard to put them together. It will take time, patience and trusting one another. But as always at Wilson, we expect to rise to the top.”
WAYNESBORO LITTLE GIANTS
Coach: Skylar Napier (second season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 1-12 (Lost to Turner Ashby in Rgion 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Kemani Dunson, senior; Madison Graham, junior, Kaitlyn Hull, sophomore; Serenity Jackson, sophomore
Promising Newcomers: Kalela Johnson, freshman; Jazia Goodwin, freshman; Kyleigh Staton, freshman; Shyla Williams, freshman
Outlook: Waynesboro continues to be stuck in a rebuild under second-year coach Skylar Napier.
The Little Giants have improved their depth, but the results on the scoreboard are still a struggle.
With one win a year ago, there’s plenty of room for growth this season for Waynesboro.
A deep postseason run may not be likely, but steady improvement is the priority for the Little Giants.
