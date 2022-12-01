Shenandoah

Town Council

Shenandoah Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Town Office at 426 First St., Shenandoah, VA 22849

Phone: 540-652-8164

www.townofshenandoah.com

Mayor • Clinton Lucas Jr.

608 Seventh St., Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-652-6027 • info@townofshenandoah.com

Vice Mayor • William Kite

106 Kenesaw St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 • 540-652-6155

Lynn Fox

610 Tenth Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-578-1661 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com

Russell Comer Jr

108 Gregory Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-652-6123 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com

I. Michael Lowe

214 N. Fifth Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-578-1923 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com

Richard G. Pierce

606 Shenvadel Avenue, P. O. Box 185, Shenandoah, VA 22849                                                                               

540-652-6277 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com

Denise R. Meadows

Appointed Officials

Town Manager • Juanita Roudabush

426 First Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-652-8164 • info@townofshenandoah.com

Clerk • Lora Jenkins

426 First Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-652-8164 • info@townofshenandoah.com

Treasurer • Cindy Breeden

426 First Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-652-8164 • info@townofshenandoah.com

Police Chief • Paul Davis

411 Second St., Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-652-8193 • pdavis@townofshenandoah.com

Planning Commission

The commission meets the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the town office, unless there are no items for review. Council appoints members to four-year terms.

Chairman • I. Mike Lowe

214 N. Fifth St., Shenandoah, VA 22849

540-578-1923 • info@townofshenandoah.com

Karen Comer

417 Third Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

Jonathan Comer

310 Massanutten Avenue, Shenandoah, VA 22849

Arthur "Todd" Stroupe                                                               

411 Third Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849 

Sean Wheeler                                                                            

186 High Knoll Terrace, Shenandoah, VA 22849

Jessica Karnes

325 Long Avenue, Shenandoah, VA 22849

Storm Hammer

815 Ninth Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849

