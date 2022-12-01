Shenandoah
Town Council
Shenandoah Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Town Office at 426 First St., Shenandoah, VA 22849
Phone: 540-652-8164
Mayor • Clinton Lucas Jr.
608 Seventh St., Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-6027 • info@townofshenandoah.com
Vice Mayor • William Kite
106 Kenesaw St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 • 540-652-6155
Lynn Fox
610 Tenth Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-578-1661 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com
Russell Comer Jr
108 Gregory Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-6123 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com
I. Michael Lowe
214 N. Fifth Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-578-1923 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com
Richard G. Pierce
606 Shenvadel Avenue, P. O. Box 185, Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-6277 • info@TownOfShenandoah.com
Denise R. Meadows
Appointed Officials
Town Manager • Juanita Roudabush
426 First Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-8164 • info@townofshenandoah.com
Clerk • Lora Jenkins
426 First Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-8164 • info@townofshenandoah.com
Treasurer • Cindy Breeden
426 First Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-8164 • info@townofshenandoah.com
Police Chief • Paul Davis
411 Second St., Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-652-8193 • pdavis@townofshenandoah.com
Planning Commission
The commission meets the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the town office, unless there are no items for review. Council appoints members to four-year terms.
Chairman • I. Mike Lowe
214 N. Fifth St., Shenandoah, VA 22849
540-578-1923 • info@townofshenandoah.com
Karen Comer
417 Third Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
Jonathan Comer
310 Massanutten Avenue, Shenandoah, VA 22849
Arthur "Todd" Stroupe
411 Third Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
Sean Wheeler
186 High Knoll Terrace, Shenandoah, VA 22849
Jessica Karnes
325 Long Avenue, Shenandoah, VA 22849
Storm Hammer
815 Ninth Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.