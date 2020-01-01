PENN LAIRD — The Inaugural Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic will take place today and Friday at Spotswood High School.
The event was created in combination with the Twila Showalter Cancer Fund to raise money for local families who are battling cancer.
Twila Showalter is a local community member who passed away from cancer in 2017.
Since then, her family has established the Twila and Larry Showalter Cancer Fund in celebration of her life. The fund has raised over $18,000.
The event will feature four games each day with the boys and girls teams from Spotswood, Wilson Memorial and Miller School all participating, along with the E.C. Glass boys and Pulaski girls.
All proceeds from the tournament will go towards helping those battling cancer in the Shenandoah Valley.
Women’s Basketball
James Madison basketball will begin CAA play at home Friday against William & Mary in the first day of conference play. In other CAA women’s games that night, Delaware is at College of Charleston, Elon travels to Towson near Baltimore and Drexel – an annual contender – plays at UNC Wilmington.
Towson won the tourney title last season for the first time while JMU was upset in the tourney and didn’t gain an at-large bid for the NCAA field. The Dukes are preseason favorites this year, and play Saturday at the College of Charleston.
