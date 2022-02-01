A Christian singer-songwriter will perform at Horizon Christian Fellowship this weekend.
Skye Peterson, the daughter of songwriter Andrew Peterson, is a Nashville-based musician who focuses on worship music.
Peterson returns to Harrisonburg on Saturday in the Songs for the Valley concert series. The family-friendly show will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Peterson last performed in the area in 2019 on the Resurrection Letters tour with her dad.
Since then, she’s performed in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and sung harmonies with preeminent modern hymn writer Kristyn Getty, of Getty Music.
Also, Skye Peterson released a Christmas EP, “Eventide," in 2021.
Tickets for Saturday's show are available online and kids under 5 are admitted free.
— Staff Report
