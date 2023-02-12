TOP/BOTTOM RIGHT: Elise Lintelman, a seasonal helper at Sparrow’s Floral Design, works on a floral arrangement. LEFT: Roses and greenery wait in a cooler in Sparrow’s Floral Design, a flower and gift shop in downtown Harrisonburg. Valentine’s Day is, “like our Super Bowl,” said seasonal helper Morgan Paixao, who also owns Humble Home Organizing. MIDDLE: Sparrow’s Floral Design shop is located at 91 N. Main Street in Harrisonburg. The store offers fresh floral arrangements, gifts, vases and houseplants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.