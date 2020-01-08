Sports Correction Jan 8, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Wednesday's edition of the Daily News-Record, Track Toppers should have listed Margo Fox, a sophomore from East Rockingham, as the top performer in the girls high jump with a leap of 4-10.00. The DN-R regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Articles ArticlesProposed Legislation May Curb Bus Driver ShortageElkton Town Council Moves Forward With Jennings House ProjectHemp Processing In Elkton Slated For March OpeningBill Would Exempt Farmers Markets From Meals Tax'She Was A Person Who Would Want To Help Anyone'Returning To The Classroom Brings Challenges, ExcitementArea Sees First Significant Snowfall Of SeasonIran Strikes Back At US With Missile Attack At Air BasesSupervisors To Hold Nine Hearings, Elect ChairIran, Impeachment Heavy Topics At Cline Town Hall More Events/Submit Events Upcoming Events Jan 8 Momma Goose Rocks Wed, Jan 8, 2020 Jan 8 Momma Goose Rocks Wed, Jan 8, 2020 Jan 8 Precious Preschoolers Wed, Jan 8, 2020 Jan 8 Fantastic Family Fun Wed, Jan 8, 2020 Jan 8 LEGO Club Wed, Jan 8, 2020 Jan 9 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 Tremendous Toddlers Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
