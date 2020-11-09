With the country still in the middle of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the plea for sports to return at the prep level in Virginia have never been higher.
That wish from athletes, coaches, administrators and parents across the state is closer to becoming a reality after the Virginia High School League announced on Oct. 30 that its "Championship +1" model for the 2020-21 school year is set to begin in December. While that will include condensed schedules, limited fans and even some rule changes, it does at least provide athletes the opportunity to compete again for the first time since March.
When the VHSL was forced to cancel the basketball state championships for five of its six divisions and then proceeded to eliminate the spring sports season due to COVID-19, the high school scene looked much different.
Key players in every sport have graduated. Coaches have stepped down or retired. Teams have gone through an offseason as unique as it can get.
So as the new athletic year gets set to begin in just over a month, here's a look at the 10 most intriguing city/county prep storylines:
Turner Ashby-Spotswood Rivalry Renewed
There's no doubt who the area's top two girls basketball coaches are, and their respective programs' success over the years proves that.
Spotswood's Chris Dodson and Turner Ashby's Rob Lovell both have multiple state championships and have built programs able to rebuild quickly over the past 20 years.
The Trailblazers have won back-to-back VHSL Class 3 state championships and the Knights made a surprise run to the state quarterfinals in 2019-20.
The rivalry that once defined the Valley District five years ago could be back this year and will feature two teams with state-title aspirations.
Tyler Nickel's Increased National Attention
At this point, you'd be surprised to find anyone in the city/county that hasn't heard of East Rockingham wing Tyler Nickel.
The 6-foot-8 junior out of Elkton is receiving national attention after two all-state seasons with the Eagles, and he is only getting started.
Nickel has made it clear that his intention is to bring a state title home to an East Rockingham program that's been knocking on the door.
Despite a shortened season, one thing is clear: Nickel is the real deal and his attention on the national stage is likely just getting going. Nickel holds 12 Division I offers and is a Rivals.com four-star prospect.
Which Valley Boys Team Emerges?
With an abundance of experience and depth Harrisonburg won its first Valley District boys basketball crown since 2012 last season.
While the Blue Streaks return several key pieces, they certainly have a lot to replace as well. That also rings true for several local squads.
Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby each have some impressive names returning to their rosters and could surprise folks with their success.
This could be one of the more competitive years in recent memory for the league and with teams playing mostly district games due to COVID-19, that only intensifies each contest.
The Next State Champion In Wrestling
What Jessie Knight, who is now a freshman wrestler at the University of Virginia, accomplished at Turner Ashby was incredible.
The two-time state heavyweight champion earned respect from his peers and it showed each and every time he stepped on the mat.
Fortunately, the city/county remains in good hands with wrestlers from all five local schools reaching the state tournament a year ago.
There were no other state champions last year from the city/county besides Knight, but don't be surprised if the area brings home another gold in 2020-21.
SHS Aims For Third Straight Valley Football Title
Spotswood's rise to a Valley District power under coach Dale Shifflett has been impressive to watch.
The Trailblazers have quickly become one of the area's most consistent teams and have now won back-to-back Valley District titles.
Harrisonburg certainly has plenty of talent back and Turner Ashby has a team ready to prove itself. Broadway also will be improved and Rockbridge County's offense is always challenging.
But until Spotswood is dethroned, it's hard not to consider it the favorite to capture a third consecutive Valley District trophy.
Austin III Seeking Another State Championship
When George Austin III won the VHSL Class 2 boys cross country championship a year ago, it shocked even the runner himself.
The East Rockingham sophomore turned in a career-best performance to completely blow away his competition.
Now, after an intense offseason dedicated to his running career, Austin III is focused on winning even more state gold.
With two years left in his prep career, Austin III has a chance to establish himself as one of the area's all-time best by the time his ERHS days come to an end.
Volleyball Unknowns This Year
The big names are gone and rosters will look almost entirely different for the 2021 season.
Fresh off a run to the state tournament, East Rockingham volleyball will find itself trying to rebuild with an array of new faces.
In the Valley, Turner Ashby, Spotswood, Broadway and Harrisonburg are all trying to dethrone powerhouse Rockbridge County.
With so many fresh faces and quite a bit of time away from the court, look for plenty of parity across the city/county volleyball scene.
Area Baseball Remains On The Rise
Turner Ashby gets plenty of attention as one of the state's premier programs, but the city/county scene as a whole is on the rise.
Broadway showcased that it is the real deal in 2019, Harrisonburg has plenty of young pieces, Spotswood has some veteran talent that could spark a turnaround and East Rockingham remains consistent.
That could make for a fun spring with several teams showcasing the ability to make a playoff run and perhaps some deep postseason noise.
Don't be surprised if the Knights make another run at a state title in 2021, but other area squads could be destined for a strong spring as well.
Plenty Of Softball Teams Are A Threat
Turner Ashby used the strong duo of Carley Davis and Makayla Cyzick to reach the Virginia High School League Class 3 championship game in 2019.
Since then, however, so many big names have graduated from all over the city/county and some players have even moved to other schools.
The one thing that's clear when looking at this year's softball scene is that almost every local team has reason for optimism entering the season.
Whether or not anyone can reach the state tournament is to be determined, but don't be surprised if several schools reach the postseason in 2021.
Soccer Remains A Question Mark
The last time soccer was played at the prep level in the city/county was in 2019 and a lot has changed since then.
Harrisonburg and Spotswood were the premier teams on the boys side and likely remain that way, but both Turner Ashby and Broadway are programs that seem to be on the rise.
On the girls side, the Gobblers, Blue Streaks and Trailblazers have all been strong and the Knights showed that they could be a district contender with their young talent.
With so much time away, the rosters will inevitably look different and new players will emerge. Just how that shakes the city/county scene will be a fun tale to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.