5 Things
Cook-Cash Makes The Gladiators Go
If there was any question how good Cayden Cook-Cash was, it should be erased now.
Don't get me wrong, the Riverheads football program is built around more than one player.
But the standout running back's injury in last week's loss to Lord Botetourt showed just how much value he brings to this team on both sides of the football this season.
Cook-Cash finished with six carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in one quarter of action.
“We’ll try to get this thing going back in the right direction,” RHS coach Ray Norcross said. “We’ll start next game and see if we can get this thing going in the other direction.”
TA Offense Looking More Comfortable
There were questions about how first-year head coach Scott Turner's playbook would look.
While an offensive coordinator at East Rockingham, Turner was known for his spread attacks that put up historic numbers and achieved a high level of success.
But would that translate over to the personnel at TA? It certainly looks that way.
Micah Shank is growing more and more comfortable at quarterback, Beau Baylor is one of the top running backs and Micah Matthews is a game-changer at the receiver spot.
“We’ve got some things to clean up," Turner said. "We’ll enjoy this one and move on."
Storm May Be Better Than Expected
All of the excitement around the hiring of Michael Bell wasn't unfounded.
The new Staunton head football coach is a player favorite and his team is playing well early.
What may have been overlooked about the Storm is just how much talent this team has on its roster this season, led by quarterback Walker Darby on the offensive side of the ball.
The season still has a long ways to go, but there's reason to think Staunton could put together a much better year than originally expected in its first season under Bell.
“It’s up to the kids,” Bell said. “I call the plays, but the players execute. If the players run the right routes, and the quarterback makes the right read, and the blockers make the right blocks, it usually works out well.”
Fort Appears Ahead Of The Curve
Most folks thought Fort Defiance would show significant improvement this year.
But with wins in two of their first three, the Indians may be readjusting expectations.
Quarterback Trey Miller is deservedly getting plenty of attention, but this Fort Defiance squad is an all-around team that has taken significant strides from a year ago.
With a gritty defense that isn't afraid to get physical and an offense that is as versatile as the Indians have had in some time, this team is ahead of the learning curve.
“We played good. I feel like we could’ve closed out better but for the most part, we played good,” Miller said. “I give it all to my offensive line, I couldn’t do it without them.”
Offensive Woes Serious Concern For HHS
Offensive miscues in the first two games were one thing, but now it's a concern.
Harrisonburg struggled against two very talented opponents in Albemarle and John Handley, but a game against Millbrook provided a chance for a turnaround.
Instead, the Blue Streaks still failed to score an offensive touchdown yet again.
With just six total points this season — off a defensive score — things are getting ugly.
Harrisonburg has a talented group and a veteran head coach in Kyle Gillenwater.
If any sort of turnaround is going to happen, the offense must get better quick.
3 Tops
Trey Miller, Quarterback, Fort Defiance
The sophomore signal-caller has taken a significant step in his game this season.
In a 30-21 win over Waynesboro last week, the Fort Defiance quarterback finished with two dazzling rushing touchdowns and also threw for a pair of scores in his best outing yet.
Micah Shank, Quarterback, Turner Ashby
The first-year quarterback for Turner Ashby has been showing off his versatility.
Shank erupted for 118 all-purpose yards in last week's rout of Monticello as he completed 5-of-10 passes for 78 yards and two scores and also had seven carries for 40 yards.
Brayden Tyree, Running Back, Wilson Memorial
The speedy junior can't be overlooked as one of the area's best players any longer.
In a Week 3 win over Rockbridge County, the Wilson Memorial lead running back finished with over 160 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns to lead the way offensively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.