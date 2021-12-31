There are some big-time coaching names that stepped away in some capacity during 2021.
Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark and Eastern Mennonite men’s soccer coach Roger Mast are among the high-profile names that stepped away.
Both coaches are among the best in their sports and left on their own terms.
Those changes are among the many intriguing storylines that came out across the Valley Baseball League, the Rockingham County Baseball League, local Division III athletics and other area sports throughout 2021.
Here’s a look at some of the most memorable:
BC’s Clark Retires
After 26 years, Bridgewater football coach Michael Clark retired this year.
Clark won 166 games during his time at BC, more than any other coach in Old Dominion Athletic Conference history. The 2021 spring season was his last.
Scott Lemn, a long-time offensive coordinator for the Eagles and former All-American offensive lineman at James Madison, replaced Clark as head coach.
New Market Wins RCBL Title
New Market swept Stuarts Draft to win the Rockingham County Baseball League’s championship series for the first time in 49 years this year.
The Shockers last won the title in 1972, when Twin Counties beat Grottoes.
Henry Delavergne had four hits and three RBIs for New Market in the series-clinching win. The Shockers had lost to Broadway in the 2020 title series.
COVID Causes Chaos For D-III Hoops
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the ODAC basketball schedule back in January.
The Bridgewater women were the local team impacted the most, going unbeaten but unable to play in the conference tournament due to being in quarantine.
Local hoops teams returned to a normal schedule during the 2021-22 season.
EMU’s Mast Retires After Lengthy Tenure
Longtime Eastern Mennonite men’s soccer coach Roger Mast retired this year.
Mast served as the Royals coach for 30 years, compiling a 254-260-44 record.
The veteran coach was a staple in the community, playing at EMU and EMS.
ODAC Goes Through Realignment
The ODAC announced the addition of Averett University, who left the USA South.
The ODAC, which includes Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University among its members, was in need of a football-playing school after charter member Emory & Henry announced last fall it was leaving the NCAA Division III league to make the jump to Division II.
The Cougars will officially join the ODAC on July 1, 2022. The ODAC is a 15-member league with all but one located in Virginia. The conference currently has nine football teams. But along with Emory & Henry, associate member Southern Virginia exited to become a full member of the USA South.
BC’s Coleman Dominates In Track
Bridgewater freshman Adalia Coleman had a huge debut in track and field.
Coleman finishes 2021 as a two-time All-American as a freshman, the state Rookie of the Year and Athlete of the Year and the ODAC Rookie of the Year.
Wease Selling Turks
After 31 years, Bob Wease announced he was selling the Harrisonburg Turks.
Wease, the 78-year-old owner of the city’s collegiate summer league club, announced in September that he was hoping to sell the team this year.
