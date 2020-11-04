The past seven months have been anything but normal for city/county athletes.
And that’ll continue throughout the 2020-21 school year after Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun released a 39-page guideline for a return to participation for schools around the state.
The plan is extensive and includes changes to the crowd, pregame and postgame rituals, transportation and cleaning protocols throughout games. What stood out the most, though? The number of unique rule changes in each sport.
From the winter to the spring, almost every sport will experience some alteration in the way it plays its sport this season. Let’s take a look at how each significant one breaks down under the VHSL’s latest plan:
Baseball
For the most part, baseball around the area will look the same. Officials will sanitize the balls and bases before and after each game. Players are also not permitted to leave the dugout area to congratulate players that cross home plate and the number of individuals allowed in the dugout will be based upon the size of the dugout.
Basketball
Basketball is one of the most interesting sports as the jump ball to start the game will now be eliminated. Instead, the visiting team will receive first possession of the game. Also, to start an overtime period, a coin toss will determine which team will get first possession.
Cross Country
The most significant change for distance runners is pretty simple. The VHSL is recommending that area athletic directors simply consider widening their courses to at least six feet at its narrowest point. There will also be more emphasis on emailing event results and posting online, rather than having student athletes wait on site for them.
Football
Football will look pretty similar, but the team box on each sideline will be extended to allow for social distancing. Teams will also clean and sanitize the balls regularly throughout each contest.
Soccer
Soccer is another sport that was hit with quite a few changes. The drop-ball restart has now been suspended and the referee will instead award an indirect free kick to whichever team is deemed to have possession. On all free kicks, players must maintain three feet of distance from each other. That eliminates that traditional wall and jostling for position that takes place from the defense in front of the goalkeeper. The game will also be stopped at the 20:00 mark of each half to allow for hand sanitizing, balls and for a brief water break.
Softball
Like baseball, softball officials will also sanitize the bases and balls before and after each game. It’s also being recommended that plate umpires stand back deeper than they typically would to call balls and strikes.
Wrestling
Wrestling will only be allowed to feature one coach on the mat during a match this year and wrestlers won’t need to appear on the mat to be awarded a forfeit. The referee will not declare the winner by raising the wrestler’s hand.
