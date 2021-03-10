Last March, Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier feared they were both done with basketball. Or perhaps more accurately, they thought basketball was done with them.
But exactly one year after their James Madison playing careers came to a shocking and sudden end, the best friends have each climbed the rungs toward the top of their sport.
Smalls is having one of the best seasons among Americans playing professionally in Europe and signed a free-agent contract to join the Connecticut Sun when the WNBA season begins. Barrier, a graduate assistant at ACC champion North Carolina State, is on the bench for one of the favorites to make the Final Four.
“The pandemic hit everybody hard and sent people a lot of different ways,” Barrier said. “Coming from us getting stripped of any opportunity to play in the postseason to getting ready to enter the postseason in the coaching world. The whole journey has been wild.”
JMU was waiting for its opening game in the CAA Tournament at Elon - the same place where the current Dukes squad will begin the 2021 tournament Thursday against Northeastern - when a team meeting was called to announce the cancelation of the CAA event. Soon, nearly all sports across America were shut down due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Barrier and Smalls won 103 games in four seasons at JMU and each began collecting all-conference honors as freshmen. But thanks to an unimaginable set of circumstances - both players broke their hands in the final week of their junior season - they'd graduate without playing in the NCAA Tournament.
The pair had never crossed paths, even in the relatively small world of high-level AAU hoops, before each signed with the Dukes. But Barrier said they soon became "best friend soul mates" and roommates for four years.
They retreated back to Harrisonburg together last spring to finish school, but unsure when or if their basketball lives would get back on track.
“Honestly, I was scared my professional career wasn’t going to work out,” Smalls said. “I wasn’t getting the exposure I had expected. I didn’t know what would happen with the WNBA.”
Smalls wound up getting drafted by the Indiana Fever, then released. But she was recalled by Indiana after the league began its season in a bubble in Florida. Smalls enjoyed a solid rookie year then signed with an Italian team near Florence, where she flourished. She entered this week as the third-leading scorer in Italy’s top pro league at more than 18 points per game, which led to another WNBA deal.
Barrier knew during her playing days she wanted to get into coaching, and had agreed to join the staff at JMU this season. But when N.C. State offered a similar role, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan encouraged her to take it.
This winter, apart for the first time in four years, Barrier and Smalls’ friendship hasn’t suffered. Smalls made sure she had access to ESPN upon moving to Italy so she could watch every Wolfpack game. Barrier signed up for a streaming service that covers the Italian league.
Barrier and N.C. State are guaranteed a spot at the NCAA Tournament later this month in San Antonio, Texas. She’s hoping she’ll see her alma mater there as well. JMU enters the CAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed.
“Lexie Facetimed me after they won the ACC Tournament championship, in tears,” O’Regan said. “She never got to have that moment and I’m glad she got to do it with N.C. State. That was a cool thing.”
Smalls doesn’t know when the next WNBA season will begin, the league is still working out its COVID plan for 2021, but she knows she’ll be living her lifelong dream just a year after the lowest moment of her career.
“Literally the best way to put it is a rollercoaster,” Smalls said. “I went from panicking because we didn’t have the tournament to now I’ve popped up in Italy and I’m over here balling. It was about just being as patient as possible. This affected the whole world and now I’m really grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.