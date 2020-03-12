With Thursday’s cancellation of the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament, James Madison is once again playing the waiting game.
But unlike last season, the Dukes aren’t just waiting to find out if they will be one of 64 teams to make the NCAA Tournament field. They are wondering if there will be an NCAA Tournament at all.
“The only communication I’ve had at the present time with the NCAA is we were given notice prior to their announcement yesterday,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said early Thursday afternoon. “We were given advance notice that announcement was coming out. We haven’t had any communication since that time.”
Wednesday the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournament games would be played in front of limited crowds due to increased concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the hours that followed, many conferences followed suit, including the CAA. Wednesday night the NBA suspended its season and Thursday morning college conferences across the country began canceling their tournaments with the CAA making the announcement shortly after noon.
JMU, which finished the regular season with a 25-4 record and tied with Drexel for first place in the CAA with a 16-2 conference record, was set to play Elon in the CAA quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Teams received notice the CAA Tournament was cancelled and spring sports in the conference were suspended shortly before Drexel and UNC Wilmington were scheduled to tip off at Elon’s Schar Center.
"Obviously it’s the necessary thing to do,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “But we are extremely disappointed that this group of seniors, especially, doesn’t get to win a CAA championship.”
The Dukes have finished at least tied for first in the CAA standings each of the past three seasons, but have not won the CAA Tournament crown in O’Regan’s four seasons as head coach.
Last season, JMU cruised to first place in the conference race with a 17-1 record and an average margin of victory of 16 points. But the Dukes were devastated by injuries in the week leading up to the tournament and were upset by Hofstra in the quarterfinals while playing without three of their top perimeter players.
“That’s what hurts me the most, for the seniors,” O’Regan said. “I’m going to get to coach next year, but they don’t get this opportunity again. That part is heartbreaking. They worked so hard for this, for really two years in a row and haven’t been able to really get the fun part of it.”
This season the Dukes, who returned five seniors including conference Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls, fell to Towson and Drexel on the road in CAA play, but avenged those losses at home with 42- and 30-point victories.
Still, Drexel and JMU finished tied atop the standings and the Dragons received the conference’s No. 1 seed via the league’s tiebreaker system that rewarded Drexel for going 2-0 against fourth-place Towson.
Should the NCAA go on with the women’s basketball tournament, Drexel would receive the automatic bid from the CAA while JMU could possibly be in line for an at-large berth.
“If there were to be an NCAA women’s basketball championship," D'Antonio said, "the conference’s automatic qualifying spot would go to Drexel based on an already pre-established tie-breaking procedure, and based on an existing CAA policy that designated that if the women’s basketball tournament cannot be completed, then the automatic bid would go to the highest seed remaining at the time of cancellation.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there was plenty of speculation the NCAA Tournaments could be cancelled or delayed. In the even the NCAA goes through with Monday’s selection of a women’s tournament field, JMU might have a better case than a year ago when it was one of the last two teams left out of the field.
With no more games to play, the Dukes have an RPI of No. 28, it’s highest rating of the season in a metric that still applies to the women’s tournament selection even after the men moved away from it before last season. ESPN’s latest bracket projection had the Dukes as a No. 11 seed.
But there was a growing sentiment among many coaches and administrators on Thursday that the likelihood of any more college basketball games this season was unlikely.
In the meantime, the Dukes will wait and see.
“We’re going to hit the road,” O’Regan said via phone from Elon, N.C. “For me, there’s no rush to get back to campus. I told them they can hang out or go with their parents and we will let them know when we know something.”
