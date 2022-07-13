Jaylon Lee started this summer hot at the plate, recording at least one hit in 10 of the Harrisonburg Turks’ first 12 games of the season.
But soon after, his bat went cold.
The James Madison outfielder hit a rough patch in mid-June, going 0-for-17 at the plate, dropping his batting average and OPS to season-lows of .206 and .680, respectively.
It wasn’t that Lee wasn’t making contact with the ball, he was just hitting it right at the opposing teams’ defenses. He only struck out three times during that stretch. All he needed to do was find a hole to poke the ball through.
Soon enough, it happened.
Just three days after going 0-for-5 against the Waynesboro Generals on June 24, Lee exploded out of his hitless stretch with a three-hit game against the Staunton Braves inside Veterans Memorial Park.
One of his three hits that night was a dribbler that went for a base hit and when he got to first base, the umpire said, “It’s just your day.”
“All you can say is ‘Yeah, I guess it is,’” Lee recalled. “That’s just how lucky you get in baseball sometimes.”
Since that lucky break, Lee has been on a tear. He’s riding an eight-game hitting streak, batting .520 in the process with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs. Oh, and his average and OPS jumped to .302 and .937, respectively.
Lee’s success at the plate helped the Turks to a seven-game winning streak, which was snapped on Tuesday night after a 7-4 loss to the Braves.
During his cold stretch, Lee wasn’t too worried about the ball not finding an opening to get down for a base hit. Instead, he walked to the plate with a new mindset each time.
“A lot of people in this game can psych yourself out if they’re not hitting by throwing fits and stuff like that,” Lee said. “It was kind of one of those things where yes, you do get frustrated because you are human, but it was just one of those where I just had to accept that.”
“So it's like, you can't really do much about it and that's just part of the game,” Lee added. “The only thing I really fixed is just staying consistent with my job and one go there, put the bat on the ball and eventually they'll start dropping.”
Instead of dragging himself down during his struggles at the plate, Lee did the opposite. He cheered his teammates on from the dugout and was there for them in left field.
That’s who Lee is. He’s not selfish. He doesn’t need to be the star of the show, he just wants to help his team win.
“There’s a lot of ways that you can impact the game or just have fun with the game,” Lee said. “It’s really not all about me when it comes to the way I play.”
Lee was confident his hitting would return to its old form soon enough since he was making solid contact, barreling up pitches. As he would soon find out, the ball began to drop for him again.
During his hot stretch, Lee has climbed the Valley Baseball League leaderboard in multiple categories, including tied for fourth in home runs and tied for second in RBIs.
Lee’s play this summer earned him his second straight trip to the VBL All-Star game this Sunday evening in Front Royal. Last summer, he made the squad as a member of the North Division with the Woodstock River Bandits and now he’ll be on the South Division team.
“It’ll be fun getting to experience it from both the North and the South teams,” Lee said. “I’m just having fun with it, so just to make that, it’s just another fun day to show my skills in front of the scouts and also just keep being an inspiration to the young kids that are watching.”
