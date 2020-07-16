The past four months have not been anything like how Kamiah Smalls would have predicted. But the recent James Madison graduate and 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year finally felt some relief this week in the form of a foreign country.
Smalls, who wrapped up her career as the Dukes’ fourth-leading scorer all-time with 1,888 points, signed with USE Basket Rosa Scotti, an Italian professional team.
“It finally feels like I can take a deep breath,” Smalls said. “I’m enjoying it. It’s been a long process.”
It’s also been a process with incredible ups and downs. Smalls averaged 18.6 points and 3.6 assists per game during her senior season and JMU appeared poised to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
But the Dukes were in a pregame meal before the start of the CAA Tournament in March when word came down that the event was canceled. Soon all college sports were halted.
With the opportunity to play for championships taken away, Smalls got a boost in April when she was drafted by the Indiana Fever of the WNBA. But with the nation still gripped by COVID-19, many WNBA teams tightened up their rosters to save money and Smalls was released by the Fever before reporting to training camp.
“Once I got waived by the Fever, I felt a little stuck,” Smalls said. “I wasn’t sure what could be next or what would be next. I talked to my agent a few times and he explained we would take the best route possible overseas and I left a lot up to him to find the place that fit me and would help me with the necessities of being in a new environment.”
Smalls ultimately chose to go play in the Serie A1, a top-level league in Italy over an opportunity to play in Israel.
But the past few months have mostly been a waiting game for many in women’s basketball, not knowing when professional basketball would resume overseas. Italian clubs only recently began putting together their rosters for the season that is scheduled to begin in October.
“It’s exciting they are actually signing contracts, moving forward and planning to play over there,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I was really excited for her to have something go her way. It’s a drastic change from my coaching style and can be a hard adjustment. The coach can be speaking another language. You can have teammates speaking another language behind your back. That first year is a huge change. You’ve got to make sure your mind is in the right place, and I think Kamiah will. She always has.”
Jazmon Gwathmey, who was the CAA Player of the Year for JMU in 2016, also signed with an Italian team, joining Allianz Geas. Gwathmey, who was playing in Italy when coronavirus broke out in that country, had signed a free agent deal with the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA, but will return to Europe instead.
Smalls will report to camp in Empoli, near Florence, next month.
Another JMU product to play in Italy in recent years is Turner Ashby graduate Kirby Burkholder, who was in Orvieto during the 2014-15 season. The former CAA player of the year was in Hungary last season before most of the European leagues halted play.
