Never count out Radford in the Big South.
In what still has to be considered a rebuilding year for Mike Jones’ Highlanders, Radford is off to a hot start in conference play, sitting 5-1 in the Big South, just a game back of favorite Winthrop. Not bad for a team that lost its top six scorers from a year ago, including guard Carlik Jones, who is playing at an All-ACC level as a graduate transfer at Louisville.
After an 0-4 start, the Highlanders began to come together just in time for conference play and are now 6-6 overall. But that shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise. Under Jones, Radford has tended to play a tough non-conference schedule and gear up toward league play. Two of the past three seasons the Highlanders have finished atop the Big South standings and the year they didn’t they finished second and won the conference tournament.
Still, it’s a bit surprising to see Radford get off to such a good start in league play after losing Jones, who averaged 20 points per game last season and was one of the best players in program history.
These Highlanders have done it with remarkable balance. Eight players are averaging between 5.9 and 10.4 points per game, led by freshman guard Ali Fah’Mir. Radford has gotten by without one truly explosive scorer thanks to its tough defense. The Highlanders haven’t given up more than 67 points in a game since a season-opening loss at Virginia Tech.
"We held a team that traditionally scores in the high 70's to the mid-60's and that says something,” Jones said Sunday after sweeping the season series with Hampton. “That's something that we hang our hat on and it's something that we're very proud of. Everyone gets enamored by the scoring but at the end of the day it's about making it hard for the other team to score."
Radford heads to Charleston Southern for Saturday and Sunday games as it tries to keep pace with unbeaten Winthrop.
STILL THE FAVORITES?
Virginia might be 0-2 against the West Coast Conference as the start of the season hasn’t gone exactly as planned for the Cavaliers, and yet the preseason ACC favorites have won their first two conference games and remain in position to win the league despite numerous setbacks.
Most recently, the Cavs took on Wake Forest without three players and several staff members. Casey Morsell and Austin Katstra missed the game for COVID-related reasons while Australian wing Kody Stattmann was held out after the training staff discovered a non-COVID-related cardiac issue. Director of basketball operations Ronnie Weidman and video coordinator Johnny Carpenter were pulled into larger coaching roles with assistant coaches unavailable due to contact tracing. Meanwhile the Virginia sports information staff was pulled into action to help the Cavs simply complete a practice.
“We have a lot to deal with,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “It was an interesting time, but we just talked about banding together. We knew we were going to have to come together.”
Through it all, U.Va. pulled out an ugly win against Wake Forest and improved to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (8-2, 2-1 ACC)
The Hokies grip on the top spot is loosening after a loss at Louisville. Virginia Tech still has an impressive overall resume and road losses in ACC play are going to happen, but that is also the kind of game Mike Young’s team will have to learn to win if it is going to seriously challenge for an ACC title.
2. VIRGINIA (6-2, 2-0 ACC)
There are still a lot of question marks surrounding the Cavaliers, who are looking for a truly impressive victory at this point. But perhaps it is all the growing pains that come with a team taking on a new identity. For years, Bennet’s best teams were guard-oriented, but these Cavs are led by three big men with Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy functioning as Virginia’s top scoring options.
3. VCU (9-2, 2-0 A-10)
Saint Louis is the lone Atlantic 10 team ranked in the Top 25 nationally, but you could argue it’s time VCU starts to get some consideration. The Rams have won seven straight and continued to make the Siegel Center a tough place to play even without many fans in attendance. Bones Hyland continues to be one of the league’s toughest matchups.
4. RICHMOND (8-3, 2-1 A-10)
After an impressive start, the Spiders are just 2-2 in their past four games. But Chris Mooney’s team rebounded after a loss to St. Bonaventure to get past Rhode Island. Jacob Gilyard is a defensive dynamo who was able to turn on the offense in that one, scoring 22 points to spark Richmond in a much-needed victory.
5. LIBERTY (9-4, 1-1 ASUN)
The Flames opened Atlantic Sun play last weekend with their worst half of the season and it cost them a loss to Lipscomb. Picking up a pair of SEC victories (and hanging tough in Power 5 losses) was impressive, but last week just goes to show a young team needs to keep its focus in conference play.
WORTH MENTIONING, OLD DOMINION: It’s honestly tough to know what to make of the Monarchs thus far, but a victory against Northeastern looks more impressive as the season goes along and last week ODU (5-3, 1-1 CUSA) picked up a weekend split on the road against a well-coached Florida International team. Malik Curry is blossoming into a star, can the senior point guard carry ODU to greater heights in Conference USA?
