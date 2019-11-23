BRIDGEWATER — After a 14-year playoff drought, if Bridgewater was going down Saturday afternoon against Delaware Valley, the Eagles were going down swinging.
Gutsy play calling paid off as Bridgewater built a lead, but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Aggies rallied and took down the Eagles in the opening round of the Division III tournament, 30-22.
John Davis, a little-used wide receiver for Delaware Valley all season, had a huge game making five catches for 68 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave the Aggies (10-1) the lead for good.
“We lost the game today, but certainly that group in that locker room, once they recover, they or I haven’t gotten cheated,” BC coach Michael Clark said. “This has been a great run. The challenge will be for me and for all the kids coming back is that we want to do it again, but this involved a lot of hard work over the past two years.”
The Aggies opened the game with a methodical 13-play drive that covered 78 yards and featured a handful of conversions facing 2nd or 3rd-and-long. But Bridgewater (10-1) responded with a quick strike as Jarrod Denham returned a kickoff for a touchdown, his second return for a score of the season, making it a 7-7 game midway through the first quarter.
The Eagles second drive featured examples of BC’s do-or-die mentality, going for it on 4th-and-one from its own 31 and then trying and failing on two-point conversion after scoring to take a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter.
But despite a defensive effort that shut down Delaware Valley the rest of the half and included interceptions from Gary Ramey Jr. and Chase Rosenthal, Bridgewater couldn’t gain enough separation.
“Coming out in the second half, we moved the ball well, but turnovers late in the game were big,” Bridgewater quarterback Jay Scroggins said.
Logan Weis nailed a pair of field goals for BC as the Eagles held onto a nine-point edge through most of the third quarter. But Delaware Valley answered late in the third with 48-yard touchdown reception from running back Mario Nigro, to make it a 19-17 Bridgewater lead heading into the final period.
Scroggins threw for 227 yards and rushed for a touchdown. But after turning the ball over only once the entire regular season, Scroggins had two in the fourth quarter, an interception off his receiver's hand and a fumble deep in BC territory that gave the Aggies a touchdown to clinch it.
“We wouldn’t have gotten here without Jay,” Clark said. “There’s no question he’s the catalyst for this team. He’s devastated too, because a first and second-down turnover in the fourth quarter, you aren’t going to beat a good team. Those are tough to overcome.”
