The first-half sequence of four consecutive thunderous dunks for James Madison was one way to christen the place.
“I thought that gave us energy and I thought it gave our guys a pep in their step,” first-year James Madison coach Mark Byington said.
And those rim-shaking moments spurred the Dukes to separate from visiting Limestone University, a Division II school, en route to an 89-55 season-opening victory in the inaugural game at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Wednesday afternoon in Harrisonburg.
It was also the first win for Byington as JMU coach after spending the last seven seasons in the same capacity at Georgia Southern.
In the midst of JMU’s 19-3 run, with less than 10 minutes to go until halftime Dukes freshman forward Justin Amadi threw down with both hands and followed up on the next possession with a one-armed slam to clean up a missed shot.
“I saw it coming off the rim,” Amadi said about the second dunk as he started to smile and look toward his right arm during the post-game video conference, “put the right hand up and slammed it in.”
Sophomore Julien Wooden and senior Matt Lewis then showed off on back-to-back fast breaks with two-handed jams of their own to give their team all the momentum and a double-digit lead they’d never surrender. JMU racked up 25 fast-break points compared to Limestone’s seven in the win.
Amadi, a 6-foot-7 freshman, had a team-high 16 points, with 10 of those points coming on five dunks.
He said dunking was a big part of his repertoire when he was starring Paul M. Dorman High School during his prep career. According to Amadi, many other mid-major programs recruited him before he committed and signed with Byington’s Dukes. Some others to offer Amadi included Charleston Southern, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Missouri State and North Texas.
“But just the coaching staff is basically why I came here,” Amadi said. “I liked the coaching staff.”
Said Byington: “When he signed with us, I made the statement that he’s going to be one of the most athletic guys in the [Colonial Athletic Association]. And I think it was good for other people to see that. And he is just scratching the surface. He is so much better now than he was two months ago and I think we’re going to look another two months from now and keep seeing growth because he has a lot of talent and unbelievable athletic ability.”
Amadi was one of six scorers to reach double figures along with Lewis (13), Mt. Saint Mary’s transfer Vado Morse (13), Wooden (11), freshman Terrence Edwards (11) and senior Zach Jacobs (10).
Freshman Terell Strickland chipped in with four points, eight assists and 10 steals. The 10 steals were a single-game program record and a single-game CAA record.
In total, Byington used 12 players on Wednesday.
“I’m still trying to figure our guys out,” Byington said. “I haven’t seen ‘em against other teams. I wanted to see how they react, how they play and if they can process information quickly in a game, so I was playing guys because I wanted to learn ‘em, and the other thing, too, was we’re not in the shape we need to be in right now, so I don’t think guys can go extended minutes. So it was quicker subs in shorter spurts and I thought we were going to be the deeper team.”
On top of the game serving as the first in the Atlantic Union Bank Center and Byington’s first at the helm of the Dukes, it was also JMU’s first sporting event of any kind since before the coronavirus pandemic put the school’s athletic department on hold in March.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s order had attendance capped at 250.
“When you’re playing in front of limited fans in the arena, sometimes you don’t have a lot of energy in the building,” Byington said, “whether it’s positive or negative going against you, but I thought [Amadi’s] dunks gave our whole team energy.”
Lewis, the CAA Preseason Player of the Year who logged a game-high 29 minutes, said he was just happy to be back on the court, matching up against another opponent.
“It was fun for sure,” Lewis said. “We haven’t played in over eight months, so being able to come out here and play is a joy, and to start off with a win is taking the right step.”
