When it comes to James Madison freshman Justin Amadi, the first thing people notice is the dunks.
The YouTube videos from his days at Dorman High School outside Spartansburg, S.C., are full of rim rockers. Since arriving at JMU he’s provided the Dukes’ social media staffers with plenty of highlights and even made the SportsCenter Top 10 plays on ESPN after a particularly vicious slam over Florida Atlantic’s Jailyn Ingram.
Amadi, at 6-7, 220 pounds, is an explosive leaper for sure, but not every player with similar size and athleticism gets to the rim like he does.
“I guess it all just kind of comes from the mind,” Amadi said. “Just knowing where to go. I’ve always been pretty quick all my life, but I guess it just comes from knowing basketball.”
JMU (6-4, 1-0 CAA) has won three straight games and heads to Northeastern (7-5, 6-0) for two games this weekend (tipoff both Saturday and Sunday is at noon) with an opportunity to make a statement against the Colonial Athletic Association leader.
A major reason for the Dukes’ recent success is Amadi, who is averaging 9.6 points per game. He ranks second in the nation and tops among freshmen in field goal percentage, making more than 72 percent of his attempts.
Dunks obviously go in at a high rate, but Amadi is getting those looks thanks in large part to footwork away from the basket.
In just 10 games together, Amadi and senior guard Matt Lewis have developed fantastic chemistry on pick-and-roll plays. Lewis, who leads the CAA in scoring at 22.5 points per game, has also seen his assist numbers increase to 4.3 a contest. During the winning streak, Amadi has been on the receiving end of Lewis’ assists 31 percent of the time.
“Justin plays extremely hard,” Lewis said. “He goes hard to the rim and he moves well without the ball. He’s just getting himself to the right spot and he’s finishing them off.”
On the surface, the two-man pick and roll seems like one of the simplest plays in basketball. But in his previous three years at JMU, Lewis has never had as much success dribbling around the screen and then tossing it toward the rim for his partner to slam home.
But Amadi is particularly disciplined on the screen. While some players are prone to leaving early for the basket before the pick is actually set, Amadi has the quickness to stay put and make sure the screen is solid before exploding toward the rim.
“Justin does a great job of screening,” Byington said. “I think they have got a good chemistry there. A lot of times it’s great ball screens by Justin getting Matt open, and at the same time Justin rolls. The way he separates on ball screens is as good as I’ve ever coached. He can really separate on ball screens to create distance. Matt sees it. Matt is seeing the game so well and they are a really good combination right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.