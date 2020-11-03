After losing a senior class that won more than 100 games in four years and included Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls, James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan went out and picked up a pair of graduate transfers to replace some of the experience lost.
But circumstances in the preseason may have only solidified the idea that, for the next few years, this Dukes program belongs to a pair of super sophomores. Despite playing alongside five accomplished seniors a year ago, Kiki Jefferson won the CAA Rookie of the Week award nine times last season and was joined on the league’s all-freshman squad by teammate Rayne Tucker.
“Those two are, not your most experienced core, but maybe the most talented core,” O’Regan said.
Anne Diouf, a 6-foot-4 center who came to JMU from Georgia Tech, and Morgan Smith, a 6-foot forward who transferred in from Georgetown, still figure to become key contributors for a Dukes team looking for a fourth-consecutive CAA regular-season title. But both grad transfers have dealt with nagging injuries in the early weeks of practice and haven’t been available to participate in recent days.
Diouf and Smith weren’t the only players unable to go in practice the past week, and for a group that over the summer seemed to have as many as 14 capable contributors on the roster, the health of the team may determine the Dukes’ rotation and style in the early weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.
“We’re down to nine healthy bodies, nothing that is more than a day-to-day or week-to-week injury, but that has really narrowed my focus,” O’Regan said.
In theory, this is the tallest roster O’Regan has had to work with in his five seasons as JMU’s head coach. But Diouf and Smith aren’t the only post players banged up. Freshman Anna Goodman, a 6-foot-3 center, is out along with Jaylin Carodine, a power forward who stands just 5-10, but is among the most explosive leapers the Dukes have had in years.
That’s left O’Regan relying heavily on Jefferson and Tucker. Jefferson, a 6-foot-1 product of Lancaster, Penn., will likely start for JMU at the off guard position, but is capable of playing all over the court. Tucker, a 6-foot-2 post player, has more or less taken over the center spot by default, but was on track to take a prime role on the team regardless.
Tucker emerged to become the Dukes first big off the bench late in her freshman season, averaging 19 minutes per game in conference play.
As JMU looks at the possibility of entering its Nov. 25 opener against Mount St. Mary’s shorthanded, Tucker and freshman Steph Ouderkirk, a Spotswood High School graduate, could team up in the post. Another freshman, 6-foot forward Peyton McDaniel has seen more time at the four spot after originally projecting as a 3-point shooting wing player.
The sophomore duo of Jefferson and Tucker will be asked to carry a large load for the Dukes, but it’s also looking like O’Regan will ask a lot of his freshmen right away.
“I really like playing a big three and a big two, but now as of today, we have Rayne starting at the five and Steph is our backup five,” O’Regan said. “What that is doing is getting Peyton really comfortable at the four and Steph comfortable at the five. They aren’t getting reps at other positions, so it’s a really interesting year in that respect.”
