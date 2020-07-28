James Madison announced Monday three of its incoming transfers — guards Vado Morse and Jalen Hodge along with big man Joel Mensah — were granted eligibility waivers by the NCAA.
It wasn’t unexpected as first-year Dukes coach Mark Byington has maintained all along he expected at least a couple of waivers to be granted among JMU’s four undergraduate transfers, but it certainly helped solidify JMU’s available roster for the 2020-21 season. The trio of juniors, along with graduate transfer Rashawn Fredericks, should become major contributors for what was a young JMU roster outside of seniors Matt Lewis and Zach Jacobs.
The Dukes saw six players transfer out of the program during the coaching transition, and added eight newcomers, seven of which will be eligible to play this season. Byington has repeatedly described his style as “positionless basketball” and he and his staff did a remarkable job quickly assembling a roster filled with athletes who can play all over the court.
“I like to play two or three guys on the court who have point guard capabilities,” Byington told the Daily News-Record earlier this summer. “Our offense can adjust to personnel and I tell the players, the greater your skill set the greater we can use you in the offense. If they are a big who can shoot 3’s, it’s going to be used. Or sometimes you have a bigger wing who can post up. I love versatility.”
By Monday evening, JMU fans were already on social media excitedly predicting potential starting lineups for the new-look Dukes. That’s pretty difficult to do at this point, given that even the coaching staff hasn’t been able to see them all play together in person.
But Byington has offered plenty of hints as to how he wants to play, offering some ideas of how things might look whenever the basketball season can begin.
BACKCOURT
Assuming Matt Lewis withdraws from the NBA Draft, the Dukes return the centerpiece of their offense from last season. Lewis averaged 19 points per game as a junior, would be the second-leading returning scorer in the Colonial Athletic Association and would enter his senior season with a realistic shot to become JMU’s all-time leading scorer.
Lewis, who can play both the point and shooting guard positions, has averaged nearly 35 minutes per game over his career, so its a pretty safe bet he’ll be on the court most of the time for the Dukes. The question becomes how the rest of the minutes are divided up among a deep stable of guards.
Byington wants to have multiple ballhandlers on the court at a time. Dedication to that style is evident from his pursuit of multiple point guards in the 2021 recruiting class. Byington’s also not afraid to play small, so while Fredericks, a strong-rebounding 6-5 swingman, might be an off-guard in a lot of systems, don’t be surprised if he winds up being more of a wing-forward at JMU.
There are multiple options to slide a point guard into the backcourt next to Lewis, allowing either one to get the ball up the court quickly. Hodge, who comes to JMU from Louisiana Monroe, and Morse, the NEC Rookie of the Year two seasons ago at Mount St. Mary’s, are both proven guards who should make a case for significant roles.
Among the Dukes’ returning players is sophomore Jayvis Harvey, who played 11 minutes per game as a freshman and was a key piece to a heralded 2020 recruiting class. Incoming freshman Terrel Strickland, son of longtime NBA standout Rod Strickland, also fits the mold of a Byington combo guard. Who gets minutes could often come down to matchups.
INSIDE-OUT
While Byington wants interchangeability among his backcourt, it’s among a group of guard-forward hybrids where his positionless idea should be clearly evident and their production might be the key to success for the Dukes.
Take Fredericks, the graduate transfer from UAB who last played at Cincinnati and is listed as a guard on the JMU roster. Fredericks could very well play on the perimeter and handle the ball for the Dukes, but he’s also got the size and strength to take the ball to the rim and when Byington goes small, he’s almost certainly going to be called on to guard the post at times.
The same goes for rising sophomores Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden. The 2019 VHSL Players of the Year and state champions in their respective divisions in high school, both were part-time starters for the Dukes as freshmen. The inside-out idea won’t be anything new to either of them, as both were largely considered small forwards under previous coach Louis Rowe, but each had a tendency to float to the 3-point arc.
Wooden in particular, with his 6-8 frame, long reach and jumping ability, could be seen as a stretch four or even play the five position from time to time.
The two other incoming freshmen factor in here as well. Terrence Edwards, a three-star swingman from Georgia, is the highest-rated recruit in the class, but may find himself battling Fredericks, Christmas and Wooden for the same minutes. The third freshman is Justin Amadi, a 6-7 forward who may instantly become the most athletic player of the team.
Amadi, from South Carolina, can handle the ball on the wing, but also rebounds and attacks the rim with ferocity and could be an effective shotblocker. TJ Taylor, a 6-6 Chesapeake product who transferred in from Wyoming, seems likely to sit out the upcoming season, but also fits the inside-out mold.
BIG MEN
The closest the Dukes have to traditional bigs are Mensah and senior power forward Jacobs. Even they are as likely to play facing the basket as posting up. Jacobs returns after averaging 3.0 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. The odds of Jacobs suddenly becoming a player that puts up huge stats are not great, but Byington has said he definitely is a player who fits his system and should continue to see the floor.
A solid shot blocker, who can also occasionally knock down a 3-pointer, Jacobs could nearly fall into the inside-out category, but is a comfortable on the block as anyone on the roster.
Mensah didn’t see a ton of playing time in two seasons at San Diego State, where the Aztecs finished the past season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. But a former four-star recruit coming out of high school, the 6-10 native of Ghana has a fairly smooth mid-range jump shot and is capable of filling the traditional center’s roll, especially on the defensive end.
