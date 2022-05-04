By SHANE METTLEN
Sunday marked the deadline for athletes to enter the transfer portal while still being able to automatically take advantage of the relatively new NCAA rule that allows first-time transfers immediate eligibility at a new school, and schools had to process the paperwork on those requests by Tuesday.
That doesn’t mean new names won’t still find their way into the portal the remainder of the spring and summer, but it does make for a logical time to examine what’s happening in the Sun Belt Conference, which this summer will welcome James Madison — along with Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi — as a new member.
On the whole, the Sun Belt is losing a ton of talent both through the portal and into the NBA Draft process. Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier, the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, is off to Miami. The Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year (Troy’s Duke Deen), Newcomer of the Year (Efi Odigie, also of Troy) and Sixth Man of the Year (Georgia Southern’s Elijah McCadden) all also entered the transfer portal.
Of course, transfers run both ways, and a few teams — JMU included — have landed impressive newcomers. But it’s going to be a much different looking Sun Belt in 2022-23. Here’s where each SBC team stands in the transfer portal to date:
JAMES MADISON (15-16, 6-10 CAA)
IN: Noah Freidel (South Dakota State), Mezie Offurum (Mount St. Mary’s).
OUT: Jalen Hodge, Andrew McConnell, Devon Savage, Jalen Stinson.
OVERVIEW: All four outgoing players left in search of more minutes and JMU has already used two of their scholarships to upgrade in size and talent. Freidel was a bonafide star for SDSU when he was on the court, but missed significant time while dealing with anxiety and depression. If a change of scenery works out, he could immediately be in the conversation for Sun Belt Player of the Year. Offurum (11 ppg, 5 rpg) was a productive post player who could stretch the floor at The Mount and gives the Dukes depth up front. They join an already deep roster led by super seniors Vado Morse and Takal Molson that dealt with injuries and COVID, but when healthy was stellar last season.
APPALACHIAN STATE (19-15, 12-6)
IN: None
OUT: RJ Duhart, Sasha Glushkov
OVERVIEW: Not much as has happened on the transfer front for the Mountaineers, good or bad. Dustin Kerns team loses a pair of role players in Duhart and Glushkov, but could be right back in the mix for the Sun Belt title depending on what happens with standout guard Adrian Delph, who entered the NBA Draft, but has the option to return. If Delph returns alongside Donovan Gregory, the Mountaineers would have their two leading scorers back and could still add talent via the portal.
GEORGIA STATE (18-11, 9-5)
IN: Dwon Odom (Xavier), Brendan Tucker (Charleston), Jamaine Mann (Vanderbilt)
OUT: Jalen Thomas, Nelson Phillips, Jordan Rawls, Chien-Hao Ma.
OVERVIEW: The Panthers survived injuries early in the season to thrive late and make a run to the NCAA Tournament, which led to coach Rob Lanier jumping to SMU and Xavier assistant Jonas Hayes taking over. Hayes brought Odom with him, who should be an immediate impact player while Mann and Tucker could also compete for a starting job right away as Georgia State loses its top five scorers from last season either to transfer for graduation. Thomas and Phillips are particularly big losses that could have been back.
TEXAS STATE (21-8, 12-3)
IN: None
OUT: Caleb Asberry, Deuce Guidry
OVERVIEW: The 2021-22 regular season champions haven’t seen much action in the portal, but what little has happened is significant with top-scoring Asberry on the move. The Bobcats are potentially deep and experienced even without Asberry depending on who uses their extra year of eligibility, but Texas State is among several teams in the league looking to replace its best player and should be looking for a scoring guard on the transfer market.
COASTAL CAROLINA (18-13, 8-8)
IN: Antonio Daye Jr. (Fordham), Jimmy Nichols (VCU), Jomaru Brown (Eastern Kentucky), Taj Thweatt (West Virginia)
OUT: Rudi Williams, Ebrima Dibba, Ahmard Harvey, Isaac Hyppolyte, Kevin Williamson, Jalen Milner, Jourdan Smith, DeShawn Thomas
OVERVIEW: It’s a high turnover offseason for Coastal, but that might not necessarily be a bad thing as the Chanticleers arguably underachieved a bit in conference play last season. Williams and Dibba, along with Vince Cole who has entered the NBA Draft, were the Chants’ most productive players a year ago, but Daye and Thweatt have been with the team in practice for months as mid-season transfers. Date was averaging 17 points a game before leaving Fordham and all four incoming transfers could be starters.
TROY (20-12, 10-6)
IN: Aamer Muhammad (Lubbock Christian)
OUT: Duke Deen, Efe Odigie, Desmond Williams, Jakevan Leftridge, Rifen Miguel, TK Smith
OVERVIEW: Losing Deen, Odigie and Williams robs the Trojans of what could have been a really solid core coming back from a competitive Sun Belt team a year ago. Muhammad is a good shooter who averaged 15 points and three assists last season, and more and more Division II transfers are making a splash in Division I, but he alone won’t replace the production lost.
SOUTH ALABAMA (21-11, 9-7)
IN: Isaiah Moore (Franklin Pierce), Kevin Samuel (Florida Gulf Coast), Owen White (Michigan Tech)
OUT: Javon Franklin, Alex Anderson, Jamal West, Andrew Anderson
OVERVIEW: The Jaguars lose solid contributors in Franklin and Anderson to the portal, as well as top scorers Charles Manning and Jay Jay Chandler to graduation, so Richie Riley needed to find some offensive punch. White and Moore were both Division II All-Americans and Moore averaged nearly 23 points and six assists at that level. Samuel, a 6-11 post presence, averaged 11.5 points and 9.7 rebounds and should be a force in the Sun Belt. Former VMI sharpshooter Greg Parham, the prize of last year’s transfer is expected to be back from a stress fracture that kept him out last season.
OLD DOMINION (13-19, 8-10 CUSA)
IN: Chaunce Jenkins (Wichita State), Tyreek Scott-Grayson (Northeastern), Ben Stanley (Xavier)
OUT: Kalu Ezikpe, Jaylin Hunter, Brady O’Connell, A.J. Oliver II,
OVERVIEW: Jeff Jones’ squad is looking to turn it around after a losing season in the Monarchs’ final year in Conference USA. Ezikpe and Hunter easily would have been the top two players returning for ODU next season, so their departure hurts. Scott-Grayson was a solid player at UAB before transferring to Northeastern, where he averaged double figures, but only played in six games. Stanley didn’t do much at Xavier, but is returning to the Tidewater area after originally starring at Hampton. He averaged 22 points for the Pirates in 2020, so perhaps he’ll add some much needed scoring punch.
MARSHALL (12-21, 4-14 CUSA)
IN: Kamdyn Curfman (VMI)
OUT: Devin Collins, CJ Meredith, Jeremy Dillon
OVERVIEW: Might Marshall be ready for a bounce-back season after struggling in 2021-22? The Thundering Herd returns their top three scorers, most importantly Taevion Kinsey chose to come back for a fifth year after averaging close to 20 points per game. Marshall adds the hot-shooting Curfman, who averaged nearly 13 points while nailing around 40 percent of his 3-pointers in three seasons as VMI. The three players in the portal didn’t play much, so Curfman’s commitment makes it a net positive for the Herd.
SOUTHERN MISS (7-26, 1-17 CUSA)
IN: Neftali Alvarez (Mercer), Austin Crowley (Ole Miss)
OUT: Tyler Stevenson, Isaih Moore, Walyn Napper, Jaron Pierre, Rashad Bolden, Tae Hardy,
OVERVIEW: Six of the Golden Eagles’ top seven scorers from last season are in the portal, but Southern Miss might be another place where massive turnover and the opportunity for a fresh start isn’t the worst thing. After winning just one game in Conference USA play last season, USM adds an All-Southern Conference guard in Alvarez who can score and distribute while Crowley should be a contributor right away.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (13-16, 5-11)
IN: Tai Strickland (Temple), Jalen Finch (Jacksonville State)
OUT: Elijah McCadden, Gedi Juozapaitis
OVERVIEW: Coming off a tough season under second-year coach Brian Burg, the Eagles lose their leading scorer and Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year in McCadden, who is off to Memphis. But Georgia Southern picks up some solid pieces to build around. Strickland, whose brother Terell plays at JMU, showed some flashes of being a premier scorer at Temple and Finch averaged 10 points and 4.5 assists over two seasons at Jacksonville State.
ARKANSAS STATE (18-11, 8-7)
IN: None
OUT: Norchad Omier, Desi Sills, Keyon Wesley, Mario Fantina, Lazar Grbovic
OVERVIEW: The Sun Belt Player of the Year is off to Miami after Omier averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds last season. Sills also had a solid year putting up 12.6 points per game while the Red Wolves third-leading scorer, Marquis Eaton is also gone after using five years of eligibility. ASU is in rebuild mode and so far hasn’t landed any replacements in the transfer portal.
LOUISIANA (16-15, 8-9)
IN: None
OUT: Theo Akwuba, Trajan Wesley, Ty Harper
OVERVIEW: The big man Akwuba, a 6-11 center who averaged 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds, is off to Ole Miss, but the Ragin’ Cajuns managed to keep pieces of a talented young core group led by another 6-11 standout Jordan Brown, who averaged 15 points as a sophomore. Louisiana hasn’t had any incoming transfers commit yet, but the Cajuns might be just one player away from contending for the Sun Belt title next year.
LOUISIANA MONROE (13-18, 5-13)
IN: AD Diedhiou (UAB), Tyreke Locure (UAB)
OUT: Trey Boston, D’Marcus Hall, Russell Harrison
OVERVIEW: The 6-7 Harrison was a good scorer and rebounder for the WarHawks over two seasons at ULM, averaging 13.1 points last season. Boston only played in nine games, but showed signs of being able to contribute as a double-figure scorer. The UAB teammates joining veteran coach Keith Richard at ULM didn’t put up huge numbers, but might compete for playing time right away.
