With Friday’s announcement the Colonial Athletic Association as a conference would shut down for fall sports while some member institutions would forge ahead, naturally questions arose as to what might happen with winter sports including basketball.
Those questions don’t yet have an answer.
“It’s probably too early right now to have to make any kind of final decision as it relates to basketball,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record on Friday.
At James Madison, the Dukes are moving forward with their previous plans to play, just as they have in football and other sports. JMU men’s and women’s basketball players are scheduled to move into dorms Monday, where they will begin a quarantine period before preseason workouts begin.
Shortly after the CAA publicly declared it would not sponsor fall sports this year, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the Dukes were moving forward with fall competition.
“I am really happy JMU took the stance they did,” Dukes women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “With basketball, what it means to me is that is where JMU stands and that’s where JMU will operate from in the future. Stuff changes every week, but I really like what Jeff did with that decision.”
The upcoming basketball seasons are of particular importance to JMU, where the school is set to open the Atlantic Union Bank Center - a brand new $140 million arena. Both the men’s and women’s programs have multiple non-conference games scheduled against high-major programs.
The financial implications of the basketball season are huge, not just at JMU, but across the NCAA. After last season’s men’s basketball tournament was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the governing body cut distribution of funds to member schools by about $375 million.
“The highlight of basketball is the NCAA Tournament and every conference is represented,” JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington said. “It’s kind of different from football, everybody has to work together. It doesn’t have to be complete uniformity, but at the same time there has to be some similarity with teams playing conference schedules and determining a conference champion. That is the main thing.”
Final decisions on how exactly to handle basketball scheduling within the conference aren’t expected to come soon.
“I honestly don’t think we’ll see decisions on basketball until later in September,” Bourne said. “Everybody understands the magnitude and impact of the basketball tournament being played in the spring. As we’ve modeled, we’ve looked at leaving the schedule the way it is. We’ve looked at what the impact would be if we went to a conference-only schedule and started after the first of the year. But we have modeled with the intent of a championship being played in the spring.”
D’Antonio said he hopes to see a national leadership movement that creates a more cohesive plan for basketball than he has seen for the upcoming football season.
“I’d hope that as we move down the road that there might be the opportunity collectively with the other 31 conferences — because everyone plays men’s basketball at the Division I level — but maybe there might be an opportunity to have a little bit more of a consensus as it relates to how we as a governing body of college athletics are going to deal with Division I basketball,” D’Antonio said. “But I think those decisions can’t be made until some time in late September or early October.”
O’Regan, who often recruits head-to-head with high-major programs, also wants to see the NCAA at large get on the same page.
“If you are still able to play in an NCAA Tournament, I’d be upset if I have to tell (JMU players) that the ACC is playing, the SEC is playing and the Big Ten is playing, but we’re not playing.” O’Regan said.
