No. 19 Miami Rolls Past Duke
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and No. 19 Miami had little trouble on the way to a 81-59 win over Duke in Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball action on Monday.
Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami.
The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home.
Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 21 turnovers.
DUKE (59) — Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59.
MIAMI (81) — Omier 6-11 3-3 17, Miller 6-12 4-4 16, Pack 2-8 1-2 5, Poplar 6-8 0-0 14, Wong 4-12 2-2 11, Joseph 1-5 0-0 3, Beverly 4-5 0-0 9, Walker 3-5 0-0 6, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Aire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 10-11 81.
Halftime — Miami 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Duke 5-19 (Schutt 1-2, Blakes 1-3, Proctor 1-3, Roach 1-3, Filipowski 1-4, Lively 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Grandison 0-2), Miami 7-17 (Omier 2-2, Poplar 2-2, Beverly 1-2, Wong 1-2, Joseph 1-3, Casey 0-1, Pack 0-2, Miller 0-3). Rebounds — Duke 29 (Filipowski 9), Miami 31 (Omier 10). Assists — Duke 16 (Roach, Grandison 4), Miami 21 (Pack 6). Total Fouls — Duke 10, Miami 11. A — 7,972 (8,000).
Thompson Scores 42, Drops 12 3s
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 42 points with a season-high 12 3-pointers, Jordan Poole added 21 points and 12 assists starting in Stephen Curry’s place, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114 in a late-night NBA contest.
Thompson sat down for the night to a roaring ovation with 4:41 left to finish 15 for 22 from the floor and 12 of 16 on 3s.
Thompson now has eight games with 10 or more 3-pointers, second in NBA history behind Curry’s 22.
Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points in Golden State’s first game since reigning NBA Finals MVP Curry injured his left leg during Saturday’s win against Dallas.
Oklahoma City 37 16 26 35 —114
Golden State 31 29 44 37 —141
OKLAHOMA CITY (114) — Aa.Wiggins 8-10 1-1 19, Jal.Williams 3-7 2-6 8, Jay.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Giddey 6-12 3-4 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-16 8-8 20, Bazley 1-1 0-0 3, Omoruyi 1-4 1-2 3, Waters III 3-5 0-0 8, Muscala 0-3 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Joe 2-4 0-0 6, Mann 8-17 0-0 18. Totals 44-91 15-21 114.
GOLDEN STATE (141) — An.Wiggins 8-15 1-2 18, Kuminga 3-9 0-0 7, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Poole 8-14 0-0 21, Thompson 15-22 0-0 42, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, J.Green 5-7 0-1 12, Jerome 2-6 1-2 6, Wiseman 3-3 0-0 6, DiVincenzo 5-10 0-0 14, Moody 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 56-97 3-7 141.
3-Point Goals — Oklahoma City 11-32 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2), Golden State 26-50 (Thompson 12-16, Poole 5-10, DiVincenzo 4-8, J.Green 2-3, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-3, An.Wiggins 1-5, D.Green 0-1, Moody 0-2). Fouled Out— None. Rebounds — Oklahoma City 36 (Giddey 7), Golden State 45 (Looney 11). Assists — Oklahoma City 21 (Giddey 8), Golden State 43 (Poole 12). Total Fouls —Oklahoma City 10, Golden State 17. A — 18,064 (18,064).
Flores Hired As Vikings DC
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season.
Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami.
Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during his time there, which included four years as a scout. The last of those was in the 2018 season, which was Flores’ first as the defensive play-caller.
After he was fired by the Dolphins, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL. The case is still tied up in the court system.
A.J. Green Announces Retirement
PHOENIX (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.
Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.
Ishbia Approved As Suns Owner
PHOENIX (AP) — Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver.
The league announced the approval, saying the transaction will be finalized later this week. The vote was 29-0, with the Cleveland Cavaliers abstaining, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final decision had not yet been announced publicly.
Ishbia agreed on Dec. 20 to the deal, one that put the total value of the Suns and Mercury at $4 billion. Ishbia and his brother Justin said then that they would be acquiring more than 50% of the franchises, which includes the entirety of the embattled Sarver’s share as well as some holdings from minority partners.
Mat Ishbia will be the Suns’ governor, Justin Ishbia will be alternate governor. They now can assume those roles just days before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and with the Suns squarely in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race.
