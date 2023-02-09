Porzingis Hits Eight 3s In Wizards' Win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and matched a career high with eight 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-104 to stop a three-game skid.
Deni Avdija had 20 points, 13 rebounds, and Bradley Beal had 17 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who broke open a close game in the third quarter and handed the Hornets their fifth straight loss.
Porzingis scored 18 points in the third.
P.J. Washington scored 20 points, Terry Rozier had 19, and LaMelo Ball added 16 for Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE (104) — Hayward 5-10 5-5 15, Washington 7-17 3-4 20, Plumlee 4-9 2-3 10, Ball 6-16 0-0 16, Rozier 7-20 3-3 19, Thor 0-3 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-7 2-2 6, Williams 4-5 1-2 9, Smith Jr. 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 39-93 17-21 104.
WASHINGTON (118) — Avdija 8-13 1-1 20, Porzingis 13-22 2-3 36, Gafford 3-5 7-8 13, Beal 7-15 2-2 17, Wright 1-6 0-0 2, Gibson 1-1 1-1 3, Gill 3-4 1-1 7, Kispert 1-5 1-1 4, Barton 2-3 0-0 6, Goodwin 2-6 0-0 4, Nunn 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 44-87 15-17 118.
Charlotte 31 30 15 28 — 104
Washington 32 29 27 30 — 118
3-Point Goals — Charlotte 9-31 (Ball 4-7, Washington 3-10, Rozier 2-10, Hayward 0-2, McDaniels 0-2), Washington 15-37 (Porzingis 8-14, Avdija 3-5, Barton 2-2, Beal 1-5, Kispert 1-5, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Charlotte 40 (Williams 8), Washington 52 (Avdija 13). Assists — Charlotte 23 (Rozier 6), Washington 29 (Beal, Wright 10). Total Fouls — Charlotte 17, Washington 17. A — 16,097 (20,356).
Rivera Wins Salute To Service Award
PHOENIX (AP) — Ron Rivera’s dad served in the United States Army for 32 years.
So for the coach of the Washington Commanders, winning the NFL’s Salute to Service Award was extra special.
The award honors league personnel who take tangible steps to honor and support military communities. USAA — which sponsors the honor — will provide a $25,000 donation to each military branch’s official aid society in Rivera’s name, and the NFL will send a matching donation to a military charity of Rivera’s choice.
Rivera said on the AP Pro Football Podcast on Wednesday that he's “learned so much from being an Army brat.”
Durant Traded To Suns In Blockbuster
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster, acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports.
The outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the Suns added Durant to a starting lineup that already includes an All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with center Deandre Ayton.
Phoenix sent Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and additional draft compensation to the Nets. The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal.
The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. Durant and the Suns were linked to trade rumors over the past summer, but nothing materialized until Wednesday.
The trade comes just hours after new Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia was introduced in Phoenix.
Mountaineers Upset No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson tied a career-high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off No. 11 Iowa State for a 76-71 win.
Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers, who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch.
The Cyclones missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with No. 5 Texas, which lost at Kansas on Monday night.
Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 18 points.
IOWA ST. (71) — Osunniyi 2-2 0-0 4, Grill 4-10 2-2 13, Holmes 6-14 4-4 18, Kalscheur 1-6 6-7 8, Lipsey 6-8 3-4 16, Kunc 1-2 1-2 3, T.King 1-3 1-1 3, Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Ward 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 19-24 71.
WEST VIRGINIA (76) — Bell 0-2 2-2 2, Matthews 7-10 5-6 20, Mitchell 3-10 0-1 9, Ke.Johnson 8-14 3-4 22, Stevenson 1-6 6-6 8, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Toussaint 1-3 6-6 8, Okonkwo 0-1 4-6 4, Ko.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wague 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 26-31 76.
Halftime — West Virginia 36-30. 3-Point Goals — Iowa St. 6-18 (Grill 3-7, Holmes 2-5, Lipsey 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-3), West Virginia 8-19 (Mitchell 3-4, Ke.Johnson 3-6, Matthews 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Stevenson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2). Fouled Out — Osunniyi, Lipsey, Jones, Stevenson. Rebounds — Iowa St. 30 (Grill 10), West Virginia 23 (Okonkwo 9). Assists — Iowa St. 8 (Holmes 5), West Virginia 13 (Ke.Johnson 6). Total Fouls — Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 19. A — 11,573 (14,000).
Lakers Ship PG Westbrook To Jazz
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the major deal made ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday.
Los Angeles is also getting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, bolstering its core around LeBron James to jump-start its sputtering season. The Lakers fell to 25-30 on Tuesday while James set the NBA’s career scoring record, and they sit in 13th place in the 15-team Western Conference.
The Lakers are sending Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and their first-round pick in 2027 to Utah with Westbrook.
ESPN and The Athletic first reported the trade. Those outlets also said Minnesota is getting Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah, along with three second-round picks.
Irving Shines In Mavericks Debut
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in his Dallas debut, and the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104.
On Sunday, the eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mavs from the Brooklyn Nets. He was part of a 13-0 spurt early in the game, scoring eight points on a jumper and back-to-back 3-pointers.
Irving had four rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of what amounted to a dress rehearsal before injured Luka Doncic returns to give the Mavs a powerhouse backcourt. Irving was greeted with cheers and a boy holding a sign welcoming him to the team when he was introduced as part of the starting lineup.
WNBA Investigating Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA is investigating former Las Vegas player Dearica Hamby’s allegations that the Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement.
It was the first time the league acknowledged publicly that it was looking into the situation. The players’ union had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws.
The Aces released a statement Wednesday evening that read, in part: “As an organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the tremendously talented women in our league, we take seriously our responsibility to hold ourselves to the highest professional standards. We have been in contact with league investigators to assist with all information requested, and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.” The statement added that the organization wouldn’t comment further “at this time.”
The investigation also includes looking into allegations that the Aces circumvented the salary cap by making under-the-table payments to players, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.
The salary cap allegations were first reported by the website The Next, which covers women’s basketball.
UConn Suffers Second Straight Loss
UConn lost back-to-back games for the first time in three decades after the fourth-ranked Huskies were beaten 59-52 by Marquette.
The Huskies, playing three nights after an 81-77 home loss to No. 1 South Carolina, lost consecutive games for the first time since March 1993.
Chloe Marotta had 19 points, and Jordan King added 18 for Marquette (16-8, 9-6 Big East), which beat UConn (21-4, 13-1 Big East) for the first time in 17 meetings.
Marquette had led UConn early in the fourth quarter at home last season before fading down the stretch and losing 72-58. This time, the Golden Eagles closed the deal, holding the Huskies to their lowest point total of the season.
