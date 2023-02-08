COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has strongly defended her team in response to comments by UConn coach Geno Auriemma after the top-ranked Gamecocks' 81-77 victory over the Huskies in women's basketball on Sunday.
Staley spoke on her radio call-in show Tuesday night, saying she's angry when her team is wrongly criticized for its success.
Auriemma said Huskies guard/forward Lou Lopez Senechal was bruised during the game.
He said it's "appalling" how teams play against her and said it's "not basketball."
Staley says she's tired of her team getting put down for winning. She says her teams play the right way.
Wilks Hired As 49ers Def. Coordinator
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator.
A person familiar with the choice said Wilks would fill the void created when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach in Houston.
Wilks is a longtime defensive backs coach in the NFL and has served as defensive coordinator in Cleveland and Carolina before becoming the interim coach for the Panthers this season.
He also was the head coach for one season in Arizona but was fired after going 3-13 in 2018.
Pitch Clock Won't Be Used At World Baseball Classic
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's new pitch clock, limits on shifts, and larger bases will not be used during the World Baseball Classic next month.
The three innovations will be debuted during the spring training exhibition season that starts Feb. 24. The 20-team national team tournament runs from March 8-21, and players will return to their clubs for more exhibition games with the new rules ahead of opening day on March 30.
