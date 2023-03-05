DENVER (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a rebound taken away by the league a day after his intentional miss of a layup led to him recording a triple-double.
Social media had a field day with the incident involving the Milwaukee Bucks' standout. The moment dredged up conversations about “stat padding."
While wiping away Antetokounmpo’s last board was probably an easy call for the league, it sometimes can be a fine line between padding one’s stats and just playing the game hard.
Russell Westbrook no doubt heard the innuendos when he was a triple-double machine with Oklahoma City. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has recently heard it, too.
