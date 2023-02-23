LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 24 points as VMI beat Wofford 87-83 in overtime on Wednesday.
Tyler Houser’s 3-pointer tied it at 73 with 26 seconds left in regulation. Tony Felder made a 3-pointer to give VMI an 83-82 lead with 1:14 left in overtime, and the Keydets made four three throws in the final minute to close out the win.
Bradley had three steals for the Keydets (7-23, 2-15 Southern Conference). Asher Woods scored 21 points, shooting 9-for-17, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc. Felder recorded 16 points and shot 4 for 13 (4-for-8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The win snapped a five-game slide for the Keydets.
B.J. Mack led the Terriers (15-15, 7-10 Southern) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke added 20 points, four assists, and two steals for Wofford. In addition, Carson McCorkle had 14 points.
