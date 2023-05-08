Gary Clark understands the frustrations of Washington football fans.
Since he and his teammates defeated the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in 1992, the franchise hasn’t sniffed a return to the Super Bowl. In fact, since going 14-2 in that 1991 regular season, the now Commanders have reached the playoffs just seven times and have only won three postseason games, the last in 2005.
“Super Bowls are extremely hard to win,” Clark said on Friday night before his Saturday appearance as a sports guest at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. “In the life of the franchise we have won three. The Patriots have won six, but look how long they have existed. It’s not a lot of Super Bowls when you look at it that way.”
What Clark feels Washington needs is to be consistently competitive. Since going 8-7-1 in 2016, the team has not had a winning record in the regular season and made a one-and-done appearance in the playoffs in 2020 after a 7-9 record. Washington’s last playoff win came way back in 2005.
“What the fans expect you to be is competitive, so that there’s always a chance,” said Clark, who also has a Super Bowl ring from 1988. “When we played, there was always a chance that we could win a Super Bowl. No matter if we won it or not, there was always a chance. That’s what the fans want is a chance to win it, but you have to get into the playoffs to do that.”
Much blame for the struggles has been laid at the feet of Washington owner Dan Snyder, who bought the team in 1999. Snyder is selling the team for approximately $6 billion after paying $800 million for the squad following the death of previous owner Jack Kent Cooke.
While so many fans harbor ill will toward Snyder, Clark does not.
“I’ve always liked the Snyders,” he said. “They’ve always treated me well. Dan has always been good to me and his wife [Tanya] is a brilliant lady. Since they wanted to sell the team, I’m happy for them. Selling the team, it looks like they are going to get a good price on their investment.”
And while that sale may bring “a breath of fresh air” for fans, Clark isn’t playing the blame game with Snyder. “People don’t realize that he never really won or lost a game,” Clark said. “Mr. Cooke had nothing to do if I played well or I played bad. That was all on me. It’s difficult to push the blame on somebody.”
But Clark is optimistic about the team’s future. “It’s a tough game, but I think all of the stars have aligned up now,” he said. “I fully expect them to get into the playoffs this year.”
Clark was no stranger to big games and big situations. Following a standout career at James Madison, Clark would play two seasons (1984 and 1985) with the Jacksonville Bulls of the USFL. Washington selected him in a supplemental draft of USFL and Canadian Football League players in 1984 and joined the team in 1985.
From the start, he made an immediate impact with 72 catches for 926 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, and a season later, he grabbed 74 passes for 1,265 yards and seven scores in making the Pro Bowl.
Clark, Art Monk, and Ricky Sanders became known as “The Posse,” one of the most dangerous receiving corps in the game. Clark, also a ferocious blocker at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, caught the attention of analyst John Madden, who made the Washington standout a constant member of his All-Madden Team.
Clark, who caught a touchdown pass in each of Washington’s Super Bowl wins, would become a four-time All-Pro. For his career, which also featured two seasons in Arizona and one with Miami, Clark would snare 699 passes for 10,856 yards and 65 touchdowns. He was the first player in NFL history to catch at least 50 passes in his first 10 seasons. So far, only Marvin Harrison, Larry Fitzgerald, and Torry Holt have matched that feat.
Despite the impressive career numbers, Clark never got close to making the NFL Hall of Fame. He never reached semifinal status on the ballot.
Only Monk, who, like Clark, retired after the 1995 season, could receive a bust in Canton.
“I think a lot of it has to do with that in Washington we always played as a team,” Clark said. “Don’t get me wrong, we had individuals. Art Monk was an individual. Ricky Sanders was an individual. John Riggins, we had all of these individuals, but we really had team guys. When you had nicknames for us it was not individual nicknames. It was, ‘The Posse, The Smurfs, The Fun Bunch, Riggo’s Rangers, The Hogs.’ It was always about the team and that’s what made us probably the most dominant team in our era along with the Giants, San Francisco and the Cowboys. One of those teams was going to win it almost every year. The Raiders snuck in there one year and the Bears snuck in there one year. Take away those years and it’s the NFC East and San Francisco dominating the NFL.”
As for having a shot at the Hall of Fame, Clark saw the handwriting on the wall when Monk, who retired as No. 2 all-time with 940 receptions, took until 2008 to get into Canton.
“It stunk for the rest of us because nobody was going in before Art from our team,” Clark said. “Thank God he and Darrell [Green] went in together.
“… It makes no sense to me. Honestly, I think if Art would have gotten in when he was supposed to get in which is on the first ballot, I think there’s a possibility that I could have came in after that, but I was not going to get in before Art. They said a reason Art didn’t get in [sooner] was because I was a go-to guy. You can’t have it both ways.”
These days, Clark hasn’t got time to worry about Canton. He’s busy with Gary Clark Inc., which is based in McLean. His business is involved in marketing (geared toward sports fans), with business and fan experiences featuring NFL legends. There’s also real estate and insurance brokerage, among several other components.
“I’m working 24/7,” Clark said. “I’m fortunate to have good partners who are really good at what they do.”
While on the move, he still keeps up with his alma mater at JMU, which played its first FBS season last fall.
“I love it. I love it. I think it’s long overdue,” said Clark, who caught 155 passes for 2,863 yards and 16 touchdowns and returned three punts for scores while in Harrisonburg. “JMU is a power to be reckoned with.”
He points to Tampa Bay’s 2021 Super Bowl win as an example, as former Dukes linemen Aaron Stinnie (starting right guard) and Josh Wells (tackle) blocked for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 romp over Kansas City. Offensive lineman Earl Watford also was a member of the Bucs’ practice squad.
“People are starting to realize that if you do go into the pros [from JMU] at some point you’re going to go to the Super Bowl,” Clark said. “Brady had like two or three [JMU] linemen blocking for him. Anytime someone leaves JMU they tend to find their way into the Super Bowl.”
No one found it more than Clark’s former college teammate Charles Haley. Haley won five titles at San Francisco (two) and Dallas (three). Brady, who recently retired with seven titles, is the only player with more. Haley racked up 100.5 sacks and forced 26 fumbles in the NFL and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015.
“Before Brady, it was Charles,” Clark said. “Charles was the guy with five rings and one for the thumb. … He still doesn’t get the praise that he should have gotten because he was devastating. He was a train wreck. He would just crush your team. You had to put three people on him.
“I love [Lawrence Taylor] and I’m a big LT fan, but in the same breath you have to list Charles Haley as probably the most dominant defensive player in our era that played. I mean, he wrecked offenses. You needed three players to block him and you needed three players to block LT, too.”
