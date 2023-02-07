RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 27 points with five 3-pointers, Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 14 rebounds and No. 11 Virginia Tech beat 22nd-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina State 73-61 on Monday night in the Play4Kay women's basketball game.
Virginia Tech won at N.C. State for the first time in 13 meetings and improved to 3-26 overall in the series.
Kitley and Amoore dominated the second half, combining to score 31 of Virginia Tech's 34 points — including all 15 in the fourth quarter. Amoore capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and she added two 3-pointers during a 9-0 run in the fourth.
Cayla King made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Virginia Tech (19-4, 9-4 ACC), which plays No. 19 Florida State on Sunday in the second of five straight games against ranked opponents. Kitley recorded her 48th career double-double to help the Hokies to a 42-24 edge on the glass.
Virginia Tech scored the opening eight points of the game and led 15-4 midway through the first quarter. The Hokies led 39-28 at halftime behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Kitley and three 3-pointers by King. Virginia Tech shot 52% from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance, and outrebounded N.C. State 21-11.
Diamond Johnson scored 16 points for N.C. State (16-7, 6-6). Saniya Rivers added 10 points.
The 18th annual Play4Kay event celebrated the life of head coach Kay Yow.
