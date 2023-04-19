Sophomore Ethan Anderson fell one hit shy of matching the program’s single-game record, finishing 5-for-6 with two homers and three doubles as No. 8 Virginia won its 24th consecutive non-conference baseball game with a 19-6 road rout of VCU on Tuesday.
Anderson had a hit in his first five at-bats, and the switch-hitting first baseman hit a home run from both sides of the plate. He was robbed in a bid for his sixth hit of the night by VCU center fielder AJ Mathis who came up with a diving play in the right-center field gap. He’s the first Cavalier to record five hits in a game since Nick Howard in 2013.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings, including home runs from Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof. Teel hit his eighth of the season and went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the contest. Gelof smacked his eighth home run in the last nine games.
“He’s been swinging the bat so well when he’s had opportunities,” U.Va. head coach Brian O’Connor said about Anderson. “To see someone in this ballpark, where typically not a lot of home runs are hit, to hit a home run on both sides of the plate is incredible.”
The Cavaliers (32-6) return to action this weekend at Notre Dame.
